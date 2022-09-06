ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodlawn, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Clarksville water rescue turns to recovery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue on the Red River in Clarksville is now a recovery. The Clarksville Police Department reported at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday that they were conducting a water rescue in Billy Dunlop Park, with the assistance of Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS. The search was called off for the night for safety precautions and will resume at 9 a.m. Sunday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TN
Accidents
City
Woodlawn, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#House#Sheriff S Office#Submit
wkdzradio.com

VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire

Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Main Street Wreck

A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 60-year-old Virgilio Pinelo of Parson, Tennessee, was southbound when he changed lanes and hit a van driven by 73-year-old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville. A passenger in Pyle’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
rewind943.com

Pedestrian critically injured by hit-and-run driver on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pedestrian was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. At about 3:20 a.m., a Clarksville Police officer traveling north on Wilma stopped to assist a motorist who was stopped in the middle of the highway with his hazard lights on, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The motorist told the officer there was a pedestrian lying in the middle of the highway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lite987whop.com

Man served with warrant for shooting incident

An arrest warrant has been served against a Hopkinsville man an alleged shooting incident. It says that on August 31, 44-year old Carlos Crenshaw of Hopkinsville went to a home where he had been warned to stay away from and fired a gun toward the occupied residence. Two shell casings...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire In Christian County

A truck and trailer hauling hay caught fire on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Firefighters say the driver of the truck was not injured and they were able to extinguish the fire after offloading some of the hay. The roadway was temporarily blocked at the 14-mile marker...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Kids Help Rescue Dog From House Fire

Two children are credited with calling firefighters and saving a dog from a house fire on Benjamin Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Philip Eastman says his daughter 11-year-old Abby Eastman and her friend 11-year-old Analiese Austin were selling candles and body scrub at a homemade stand outside of their home when they heard a smoke detector going off in a neighbor’s home and they were able to call firefighters and assisted in saving one dog from the home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Nashville police investigating after body found in burned car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning car Friday morning. Police found the body in the car under the Interstate 24 overpass on Old Glenrose Avenue. A witness called police when they saw the car burning. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy