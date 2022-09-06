Read full article on original website
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Clarksville water rescue turns to recovery
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue on the Red River in Clarksville is now a recovery. The Clarksville Police Department reported at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday that they were conducting a water rescue in Billy Dunlop Park, with the assistance of Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS. The search was called off for the night for safety precautions and will resume at 9 a.m. Sunday.
UPDATE: Semi hits several cars in rampage, police pursuit across north Clarksville | VIDEOS
Update, 8 a.m. Sunday: Another video, contributed by reader Jake Thomas, shows the semi blowing through a traffic signal on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Update, 8:50 p.m.: Video shows the semi flying through an intersection in front of the Walmart on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Reader-contributed video by Gavin Terry shows the...
Body of missing swimmer recovered at Billy Dunlop Park
Clarksville crews have recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing at a local park on Saturday afternoon.
Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
Deadly shooting at North Nashville gas station
One person has died following a shooting at a North Nashville gas station off Clarksville Pike Saturday.
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
Body discovered in car in South Nashville
A body was found in a car early Friday morning in South Nashville.
VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire
Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Main Street Wreck
A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 60-year-old Virgilio Pinelo of Parson, Tennessee, was southbound when he changed lanes and hit a van driven by 73-year-old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville. A passenger in Pyle’s...
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near South Hampton Place.
Pedestrian critically injured by hit-and-run driver on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pedestrian was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. At about 3:20 a.m., a Clarksville Police officer traveling north on Wilma stopped to assist a motorist who was stopped in the middle of the highway with his hazard lights on, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The motorist told the officer there was a pedestrian lying in the middle of the highway.
Man served with warrant for shooting incident
An arrest warrant has been served against a Hopkinsville man an alleged shooting incident. It says that on August 31, 44-year old Carlos Crenshaw of Hopkinsville went to a home where he had been warned to stay away from and fired a gun toward the occupied residence. Two shell casings...
Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire In Christian County
A truck and trailer hauling hay caught fire on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Firefighters say the driver of the truck was not injured and they were able to extinguish the fire after offloading some of the hay. The roadway was temporarily blocked at the 14-mile marker...
Williamson County Rescue Squad respond to Leiper's Fork Crash Wednesday evening
The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening that saw a truck leave the roadway, causing injuries to at least one of the occupants. According to a WCRS social media post, emergency crews were dispatched to Old Highway 96 outside of Leiper's Fork just before...
2 charged for deadly shooting outside taco shop in South Nashville
Two men are facing criminal homicide charges in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a taco restaurant in South Nashville.
Authorities searching for Nashville arson suspect caught on video
Authorities are searching for the suspect in an arson investigation from last week.
Police search for vehicle burglar in Clarksville who used stolen credit card in Goodlettsville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The search is on for the person or persons who broke into several vehicles in Clarksville last month. Two of the vehicle burglaries are under investigation by Clarksville Police detectives. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, an unknown individual(s) broke...
Kids Help Rescue Dog From House Fire
Two children are credited with calling firefighters and saving a dog from a house fire on Benjamin Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Philip Eastman says his daughter 11-year-old Abby Eastman and her friend 11-year-old Analiese Austin were selling candles and body scrub at a homemade stand outside of their home when they heard a smoke detector going off in a neighbor’s home and they were able to call firefighters and assisted in saving one dog from the home.
Nashville police investigating after body found in burned car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning car Friday morning. Police found the body in the car under the Interstate 24 overpass on Old Glenrose Avenue. A witness called police when they saw the car burning. Police...
