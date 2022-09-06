Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Livestream Afropunk Brooklyn Festival For Free On Twitch
Afropunk Brooklyn 2022 is going down this weekend — September 10-11 — in Commodore Barry Park. If you aren’t in Fort Greene, you can still watch the whole thing go down via Twitch. Performing at the 2022 fest are Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, the Roots, Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Tierra Whack, Mick Jenkins, BbyMutha, Bartees Strange, Pink Siifu, and more. Watch via Twitch below.
Stereogum
Watch Afghan Whigs Play Two Songs On Saturday Sessions
Yesterday, the Afghan Whigs released a new album, How Do You Burn?, their first since 2017. Today, the beloved Ohio band appeared on CBS Saturday Morning, where they played a few album cuts: “A Line Of Shots” and “Please Baby Please.”. Frontman Greg Dulli also sat down...
Stereogum
Paramore Share Cryptic Launch Schedule, New Song Snippet
Paramore have shared a cryptic launch schedule on their website and a new song snippet on Discord. This comes just a couple of days after the band members changed their profile pictures and wiped their official social-media profiles save for two images. At the moment, their website is basically blank, with only a list of September dates. The first date shows the launch of their new Discord channel, and yesterday’s date was labeled “wr0ng,” potentially teasing a new song title (or maybe they’re saying that fan guesses are wrong).
Stereogum
Phosphorescent – “Storms” (Fleetwood Mac Cover)
Throughout this year, under his longstanding Phosphorescent alias, Matthew Houck has been posting covers to the internet. The latest is a run through “Storms” from Tusk, the experimental double album Fleetwood Mac released in 1979 after taking over the world with Rumours two years earlier. Houck maintains the loose, cosmic prettiness of the Stevie Nicks original but steers it in a slightly rootsier direction. Listen below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Death Cab For Cutie’s New Single Is Streaming Via Geotag At 800+ Venues They’ve Played Around The World
Death Cab For Cutie will release their new album Asphalt Meadows next week. They’ve shared a handful of tracks from the record so far, including “Roman Candles,” “Here To Forever,” and “Foxlove Through The Clearcut.” Now, DCFC are streaming a new album cut called “Rand McNally” via Geotag at 800+ venues they’ve played at around the world. That includes the site of their first-ever show in Bellingham (The Pacer House), Madison Square Garden, Tokyo’s Astro Hall, and the since-shuttered Roseland Ballroom in New York.
Stereogum
Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson – “9 To 5”
Kelly Clarkson announced yesterday via an interview with Variety that she has recorded a new album, her first in five years. In the same interview, Clarkson confirmed that she would release a new version of “9 To 5” with its original singer, Dolly Parton. The reimagined “9 To 5” was created especially for the new documentary Still Working 9 To 5, which will be released in select theaters on September 16.
Stereogum
The Comet Is Coming – “Technicolour”
Today, the eyes of the world have turned to London. That’s what I’ve heard, anyway. I’m not quite sure why that’s happening. My best guess: There’s a lot of cool experimental jazz coming out of that city lately. For instance: We’re about to get a new album from the Comet Is Coming! The London trio has always infused its jazz with rock and dance music, and they’re about to release the new LP Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam. We’ve already posted the early singles “Code” and “Lucid Dreamer,” and they’re both sick. Today, the group has also shared another new one called “Technicolour.” (You ever notice how British people spell the word “color” with a U? They’ve got all sorts of crazy traditions over there.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Mess Esque – “Liminal Space”
Two weeks ago the Australian experimental duo Mess Esque released an awesome single called “Armour Your Amor.” Today they’re back with the B-side, which is also great. “Liminal Space” has that same pleasingly deconstructed feel; Helen Franzmann’s vocals about in-between states seem to float through the music, a shambolic slow drift littered with organ drones and rattled-off bluesy guitar riffs. From Jim White’s drums on down, this song sounds like it’s slowly disintegrating — in the best way.
‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Only Casts Contestants He Can Imagine Winning
Jeff Probst, who has hosted 'Survivor' since season 1, shared his process for selecting candidates to appear on new seasons of the reality competition series.
TIFF: Excited Filmmakers, Party Hosts Embrace Film Fest In-Person Return
As the Toronto Film Festival marks a big post-pandemic return to the physical realm with something almost normal for its 47th edition, the biggest sighs of relief may well come from local Canadian filmmakers and premiere party organizers. “You cannot launch a festival film digitally. You need to build up hype in person. You need to meet people in person to be able to forge relationships to launch your film,” Markhor Pictures producer Shehrezade Mian, who is launching Antoine Bourges’ Concrete Valley immigrant drama in Toronto as part of the Wavelengths sidebar, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF:...
Stereogum
Watch Beavis And Butt-Head React To A Tyler, The Creator Video
The penultimate episode of the new season of Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head (titled “Kidney”) has the duo — now middle-aged — reacting to Tyler, The Creator’s “SEE YOU AGAIN” video featuring Kali Uchis. “What country’s army is this?” Beavis goes, reacting to the sequence of backup dancers in red hats. “I think it’s, like, Europe,” Butt-Head replies. “Tyler, The Creator’s gonna overthrow America,” he adds. Then the back-and-forth devolves into a veiled description of Donald Trump. “Yeah I think he should overthrow America!” says Beavis, who also receives a donor kidney in this episode. “He’s not like these other politicians, you know? He tells it like it is!”
Stereogum
Luke Haines & Peter Buck – “Psychedelic Sitar Casual”
On October 28, Auteurs’ Luke Haines and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck will share their second collaborative album, All The Kids Are Super Bummed Out. It follows 2020’s Beat Poetry For Survivalists. It’s got Buck on guitar and, according to their label website, it “feeds LSD to a broken Moog synthesiser.” The description goes on to say that “Luke Haines sings songs about God, provides an occasional strum on his guitar, and blows Pan’s flute,” “Scott McCaughey (The Young Fresh Fellows) plays the bass and mellotron and Linda Pitmon (The Baseball Project) bangs the ritual drum,” and “Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group) drops in and has a nightmare in the key of doo-wop.” Sounds like fun for all involved. Anyway, this past week, Buck and Haines shared a new song from the album: “Psychedelic Sitar Casual.” Check that out below.
Stereogum
Stream Holy Fawn’s Breathtaking Heavy Shoegaze Album Dimensional Bleed
Dimensional Bleed is finally here. Over the past six months, the new album from Arizona heavy shoegazers Holy Fawn has been promoted with a series of stunning singles, including “Death Is A Relief,” the title track, and “Void Of Light.” Now the full 10-track opus is available to behold, and you’d be foolish not to spend some time with it.
Stereogum
Dream Unending – “Secret Grief”
Last year, two of the most adventurous musicians in heavy music got together to make music that sounded like nothing that they’d ever done before. One of the two members of the duo Dream Unending is Justin DeTore, who’s been in bands like Mind Eraser, Innumerable Forms, and Sumerlands. (Innumerable Forms and Sumerlands both have new albums on the way; this guy stays busy.) Derrick Vella, meanwhile, plays guitar in the Toronto death metal band Tomb Mold. Together, DeTore and Vella make a form of pretty, mind-blown, progged-out heaviness that they’ve called dream-doom.
Stereogum
Soul Blind – “System (Failing)”
The shoegazey, hardcore-adjacent post-grunge revivalists Soul Blind are back with news of a new album. Soul Blind recorded the forthcoming Feel It All Around (Washed Out reference?) this year with the great Will Yip, and they’ll release it in November on Other People Records. Today’s single “System (Failing)” follows last month’s teaser track “Stuck In A Loop.” As the band’s mononymous singer Cen explains, “This one tackles someone sucking the life out of you, but instead you reflect that feeling and actively bring about the change you wish to see within them by removing yourself. It’s about the personal progression out of situations that don’t do anything for you anymore.” Hear both tracks below.
Stereogum
Pearl Jam Bring A Ton Of Gigaton To The Apollo
“What I’m about to say, I’m pretty damn sure they did not say to John Coltrane when he played here,” Eddie Vedder told the Apollo Theater audience five songs into Pearl Jam’s set last night. “They need us to… ‘reboot the computer.'” While technical issues were sorted out, the mezzanine sang the first verse and chorus of “Daughter” before Vedder sat down to play a tender cover of Warren Zevon’s swan song “Keep Me In Your Heart” literally unplugged. Then some more waiting. It was a 25-minute hiccup in the US fall tour kickoff from first wave grunge’s last survivors, but a short while to wait given that the concert was originally scheduled to take place two and half years ago. Plus everyone was there for free.
Stereogum
Mura Masa – “e-motions” (Feat. Erika de Casier)
The shapeshifting British producer Mura Masa will finally release his guest-heavy new album Demon Time next week, but first he’s sharing one last preview today. This time his collaborator of choice is Erika de Casier, the artful Danish R&B singer, who guests on a slinky, garage-inflected track called “e-motions.” Mura Masa’s Twitter bio includes the phrase “PinkPantheress stan account,” and even if that’s slightly ironic, there’s definitely a friendly resemblance to tracks like “Just For Me” and “I Must Apologise” in this one. Dig into it below.
Stereogum
Bitter Branches – “50ft Queenie” (PJ Harvey Cover)
Last year, the awesomely misanthropic New Jersey hardcore greats Deadguy finally reunited, playing their first show in 24 years. The Deadguy reunion has continued, but their famously intense frontman Tim Singer also has other stuff going on. A couple of years ago, Singer got together with some other hardcore veterans to form Bitter Branches, a new band whose heavy, feverish attack shares a lot with Deadguy’s approach. Bitter Branches released their debut EP This May Hurt A Bit in 2020, and they followed it last year with a two-song single for Sub Pop. Today, Bitter Branches have shared another song, a cover of an absolute banger from PJ Harvey.
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Talks Cinematic Influences, Metaphorical Scarf At Toronto Film Fest
Taylor Swift sat down for a conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, where she screened her short film All Too Well: The Short Film for the first time on 35mm. “I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion,” she said, shouting out fellow women directors such as Nora Ephron, Chloe Zhao and Greta Gerwig as influences. Swift also said she would consider directing a feature film. “If it were the right thing, it would be such a privilege and honor.”
Comments / 0