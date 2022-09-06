Read full article on original website
Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves
Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Thoughts On Brock Lesnar
On their current roster, WWE has multiple former UFC fighters such as Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, and Ronda Rousey, who shared her thoughts on another well-known WWE Superstar who has fought in the UFC before, Brock Lesnar. "I think he's fantastic," Ronda Rousey said during a recent live stream. "I...
Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania
Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent
Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
Nick Wayne Reveals What Will Ospreay Told Him After Their GCW Match
Earlier this year we got to see Will Ospreay step into the ring with Nick Wayne at GCW's "I Never Liked You." Wayne recently talked about the match and its aftermath with Eric Novak of Wrestling Republic on the All Real Wrestling Podcast. "So I'd never spoken, or met, or...
Eric Bischoff On If Backstage Tensions Ever Boiled Over In WCW Like They Have In AEW
Disagreements are common in any workplace, however, AEW took that to a whole different level following the All Out media scrums, as there was an altercation backstage that resulted in ten people being suspended. "In all of years I spent in WWE as a talent, I never witnessed anything like what happened in AEW," Bischoff said on his "Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff" podcast. "I never even witnessed like, what had happened in WCW under my watch when things got tense and out of control. It was a very, very well-managed locker room and roster."
Matt Hardy Felt Validated By Vince McMahon Decision
Matt Hardy worked in WWE under former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon from 1998-2010 and then again from 2017 until the early part of 2020. Hardy found much success in WWE as he was part of the famous TLC Tag Title matches alongside his brother Jeff against The Dudleyz and Edge & Christian, he won the United States Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions. Hardy recalled who it was that called him to inform him he would be winning the ECW Championship and revealed his favorite match from the run.
NWA Wrestler Featured In Latest Season Of 'Cobra Kai'
Television and Professional Wrestlers. Whether it's Edge appearing on shows like "Haven" and "Vikings" or The Bella Twins having their own reality show spinoff, the two go together like peanut butter and jelly. But most times, these roles will revolve around some kind of combat. Such as Chris Jericho's appearance on Nickelodeon's "The Thundermans" and Kofi Kingston's appearance on Disney XD's "Kickin' It." Now, another wrestler has joined this list, this time on Netflix's Karate Kid spin-off series, "Cobra Kai."
Michael Cole Seemingly References CM Punk Suspension On WWE SmackDown
In the wake of all the reported backstage turmoil in AEW involving CM Punk and The Elite, plenty of people from outside the company have been commenting on the situation. Last night before "SmackDown," WWE star Natalya even took to social media to throw shade at Punk and his actions. Then on "SmackDown," commentator Michael Cole seemingly alluded to the subject.
Road Dogg Confirms There Were Issues In WWE Regarding Lana And Rusev's Real-Life Engagement
"Road Dogg" Brian James has weighed in on Rusev and Lana having issues with WWE management. Rusev, who now performs for AEW as Miro, was released by WWE on April 15, 2020. His wife, Lana, was let go by the company on June 2, 2021. Reports surfaced of Rusev having...
The Latest On Thunder Rosa's Reported Injury
AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa is currently sidelined with an injury, but apparently there are still questions about it lingering backstage. While Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was able to confirm that Rosa is injured, there are some behind the scenes who believe the timing of her announcement was suspect, as it came only hours after being told that she would drop the championship to Toni Storm at AEW's All Out event. Rosa reportedly feared that wrestling another match would further aggravate the injury and cause her to require surgery; however, according to Meltzer, it is reportedly the type of injury that many wrestlers would work through to at least drop the championship before taking time off. At the same time, Meltzer noted most doctors would likely not recommend working through the injury.
Madcap Moss On How He Feels His Character Will Do Under 'The Triple H Regime'
Madcap Moss thinks he's in the right place at the right time. The WWE Superstar recently appeared on "Busted Open Radio," where he was asked how he feels his character will fair under the new creative direction of Chief Content Officer Triple H. "I think it's actually great timing because...
No. 1 Contender's Match For Tag Titles Set For Next Week's WWE SmackDown
Since winning their feud against the Street Profits at SummerSlam 2022, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso have recently focused on tribal chief Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defenses. However, that is set to change, as a No. 1 contenders fatal 4-way match for the tag titles will take place on "WWE SmackDown" next week. The match, announced on the September 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown," will feature New Day, Los Lotharios, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits competing to see who the next challenger for The Usos will be.
Liv Morgan Comments On Fans Booing Her Following Ronda Rousey Feud
Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey for the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank event after successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank contract she won earlier that night. This was Morgan's first championship victory in professional wrestling, however, following the subsequent premium live event, SummerSlam, fans did not take too kindly to Morgan. At SummerSlam, Morgan successfully retained the 'SmackDown" Women's championship as Rousey's shoulders were on the mat for the three-count. Controversy arose when people realized Morgan had tapped out prior to the ref counting to three, meaning that Rousey technically should have won the match.
Dolph Ziggler Confirms Change Of Plans To His Recent WWE NXT Run
Dolph Ziggler didn't hold the "NXT" Championship for very long — he snagged the title from defending champ Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match during "NXT" Roadblock on March 8, only to lose it to Breakker on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw" — but that doesn't mean he didn't enjoy the experience. During an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the longtime WWE staple happily recalled his "NXT" detour.
Top AEW Star Shouts Out The Bloodline During WWE SmackDown
It's safe to say that MJF acknowledges The Bloodline. During this week's "SmackDown" in Seattle, WA, The Usos and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn introduced Solo Sikoa to the faction, less than a week after Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. After Sikoa explained his actions last Saturday, The Bloodline collectively threw up the "We are the Ones" hand gesture, which led to an irate McIntyre making a run-in to clean house.
DDP Is Blown Away AEW Did Not Sign Recently Re-Signed WWE Star
Triple H has taken over the creative direction of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. This came after allegations of their involvement in illegally paying hush money to women in exchange for their silence involving past sexual relations. Triple H has brought...
WWE SmackDown Star's Twitter Makes Light Of AEW Backstage Drama
As the backstage drama that occurred at AEW's All Out last weekend involving CM Punk and The Elite continues to be the talk of the wrestling world, one longtime member of WWE's women's locker room took a veiled shot at the situation on social media. Natalya took part in a...
Tony Khan Likes Tweet About Him And 'His Enemies'
AEW Owner Tony Khan is having some fun with fans on social media. There's been a lot for Khan to take in as of late. He witnessed a massive meltdown from CM Punk during the post-show scrum following Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. He was then told by Chris Jericho that something went wrong in the locker room. After Punk fired verbal shots at Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and AEW's EVPs, he got into a physical backstage altercation with The Young Bucks.
