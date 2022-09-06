AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa is currently sidelined with an injury, but apparently there are still questions about it lingering backstage. While Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was able to confirm that Rosa is injured, there are some behind the scenes who believe the timing of her announcement was suspect, as it came only hours after being told that she would drop the championship to Toni Storm at AEW's All Out event. Rosa reportedly feared that wrestling another match would further aggravate the injury and cause her to require surgery; however, according to Meltzer, it is reportedly the type of injury that many wrestlers would work through to at least drop the championship before taking time off. At the same time, Meltzer noted most doctors would likely not recommend working through the injury.

