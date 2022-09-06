Read full article on original website
Related
TIFF: Excited Filmmakers, Party Hosts Embrace Film Fest In-Person Return
As the Toronto Film Festival marks a big post-pandemic return to the physical realm with something almost normal for its 47th edition, the biggest sighs of relief may well come from local Canadian filmmakers and premiere party organizers. “You cannot launch a festival film digitally. You need to build up hype in person. You need to meet people in person to be able to forge relationships to launch your film,” Markhor Pictures producer Shehrezade Mian, who is launching Antoine Bourges’ Concrete Valley immigrant drama in Toronto as part of the Wavelengths sidebar, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF:...
Daily Beast
‘Speak No Evil’ Is a Deeply Unnerving New Horror Movie About Good Manners Leading to Bloody Ends
According to Speak No Evil, the lines between comfort and distress, order and chaos, and happiness and terror aren’t great—and, in fact, can be as narrow as the difference between adhering to and rejecting social conventions. Christian Tafdrup’s brutally discomfiting horror film (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 15 on Shudder) navigates that uneasy space, detailing how slight deviations from the norm are often as harrowing as—and also precursors to—outright violence. Resonating as the satiric offspring of Force Majeure and The Vanishing, it’s a thriller that depicts the path to hell as paved with minor transgressions.
Daily Beast
Nicolas Cage Looks Great on the Horse That Tried to Kill Him in ‘Butcher’s Crossing’
Nicolas Cage has made a living in the film industry within the past couple of decades as a "do anything" type of guy. A cosmic sci-fi horror about an indescribable color? He'll do that. A twisted comedy about parents who desperately want to kill their kids? He'll do that. A psychedelic fantasy action thriller about a guy avenging his murdered girlfriend? He'll do that. Various indie crime movies, or even a movie where he gets to play multiple versions of himself? He'll do it all!
Comments / 0