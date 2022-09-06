Read full article on original website
How Much Money You Need to Make in St. Cloud to Earn a Livable Wage
Well...this explains a lot. I've been busting my tail for the past 10 years as a single parent raising three sons, working full time and playing music and doing extra voice work on the side, just to make sure my kids have a decent shot at saving up their money and getting a good start in life once they are out on their own. Granted, they are all now in their 20's so it's time for them to start paying for things on their own, but I'm still shocked at the cost of living in St. Cloud is well above what a single parent here can do.
Think-tank Launches “Save Our Sherco”
BECKER -- A Minnesota “Think Tank” hopes to convince Xcel Energy and Minnesota State Regulators to reconsider depowering the Sherco power plant. The American Experiment has launched the “Save Our Sherco” campaign to show support for the Becker power plant. Is the power grid in danger?
American Flags Across Minnesota to be Lowered in Honor of 9\11
ST. PAUL -- Flags across the country will be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Patriot Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered that American flags at all state and federal buildings be lowered to observe the 21st anniversary of the 9\11 terrorist attacks. The National Day of Service...
Good Question! Can you Answer, “Why Is this Area of Land a Part of Minnesota”?
Have you ever wondered why does Minnesota have a peak right at the top of the state? It does make our state look pretty cool on maps, but does the land serve a purpose?. This question was recently posed on reddit by user ItsRiletta:. Why is this area of land...
Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?
For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump
UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
Do You Believe That This Makes You the Truest of True Minnesotans?
What do you believe makes someone a "true" Minnesotan? Is it the way they dress? The way they talk? As in "yah", "you-betcha" or "ope" to rattle off a couple. Maybe it's the long o's or a's that a Minnesotan uses. Perhaps it's the ability to adapt to weather that is twenty below zero or more? Truthfully, I'm not fully sure.
CentraCare Offering Free Suicide Prevention Training
ST. CLOUD -- This is Suicide Prevention Month, and CentraCare is offering free training on how to spot and help those grappling with suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The health care system says their S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention course is designed to help recognize the warning signs of suicide, ask questions and connect someone at risk to care.
Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff
ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96. The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal...
Catalytic Converter Thieves Are Targeting Theses Vehicles In MN
If you're like me, when I leave my vehicle parked outside, I half expect to find my catalytic converter missing in the morning. Either that or find some desperate dude under my car in the process of removing the catalytic converter. I realize that the value of the metal in...
Rox Project S.A.V.E Foundation, District 742 Bring Back RBI Club
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E Foundation and St. Cloud Area School District are partnering for the second straight year to put books in the hands of kids. The RBI Club was created last year, to help teach students the importance of reading books independently. Over 400...
Minnesota DNR Launches 2022 Fall Color Report
UNDATED -- Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have launched the annual Fall Color Report. Every Thursday, staff at Minnesota's 75 state parks submit fall color progress reports so you can plan your trips to the most scenic settings. Explore Minnesota says the wave of peak fall...
Mayor Kleis Addresses Road Work, Sale of the Media Center and More
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON for a radio town hall. He discussed work road, the sale of the media center near the new city hall, and the budget for 2023. Kleis says the city did a record amount of road resurfacing and construction projects in 2022 and still have many more planned in 2023. He says projects like the Cooper and Wilson Avenue reconstructions had to be moved to 2023 due to supply chain issues so he appreciates the patience from the community.
Summer In Minnesota Doesn’t End On Labor Day!
Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
Are Minnesota Grandkids Spoiled? Where Does Minnesota Rank?
Grandparents often spoil their grandchildren and you could argue that is their job. Coventry Direct launched a survey ranking states on how grandparents spoil their grandkids. They asked over 2000 grandchildren across America to rate from 1 to 5 how often their grandparents spoil them, then tallied the score of each state to find the winners.
7 Popular Minnesota Authors To Remember on Read a Book Day
When was the last time you read a book? If you have to think about it, it might be time to pick up a good one and get to reading. Perhaps you don't have much time to sit and read, like many of us these days. What about audio books? I've found they make a great companion on a longer drive and help pass the time quickly. But even so, to me, it doesn't beat the feeling of sitting down with a good book and getting lost in the words.
Ukrainian Students Tour St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Students from Ukraine toured St. Cloud Wednesday. The Global Synergy Group’s “YouLEAD” program spoke at the St Cloud Morning Optimist’s “Lessons in Leadership” meeting at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Global Synergy Group’s founder, Irina Fursman, says the students return...
Waterfowl Numbers Looking Good in Minnesota So Far
The early teal hunt concluded Wednesday and the goose hunt is underway in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the early teal hunt from September 3-7 saw an increase in hunters and success for those hunters this year as opposed to last year. This is the 2nd year Minnesota has offered an early teal season. Schmitt says based on the reports he's heard from hunters in Central Minnesota and throughout the state things look good for teal hunting. He says hunters told him they saw lots of other ducks too. Schmitt indicates those reports are promising as Minnesota approaches the traditional waterfowl opener on September 24.
Trailer? I Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Trailer! State Trooper Differs
I can only imagine that state troopers see it all. Everyday must be a new adventure in human craziness. According to Star Tribune, a Wisconsin state trooper pulled over a car with Minnesota license plates and, get this, a Polaris snowmobile perched right on top of the car. The snowmobile was sitting perpendicular on top of the sedan. The car was pulled over on highway 63, near Clayton, Wisconsin.
$750K Run for Minnesota Attorney Ends on Big Brother on CBS
Reality TV. Something I would never do... unless it was the Amazing Race. That seems like it would be a ton of fun, and cool to see the world while you're at it. But Big Brother is one of my "trash TV" guilty pleasures. This season there is/was a contestant from Minnesota. Michael Bruner is an attorney from Rochester. And, if you have been watching, you know that it looked like he had a really good... in fact, a great chance of winning the $750,000 prize. He was winning so many competitions on the show. Nine of them, to be exact. That beats the Big Brother record held by infamous contestant Janelle, who is also from Minnesota. Way to represent!
