Well...this explains a lot. I've been busting my tail for the past 10 years as a single parent raising three sons, working full time and playing music and doing extra voice work on the side, just to make sure my kids have a decent shot at saving up their money and getting a good start in life once they are out on their own. Granted, they are all now in their 20's so it's time for them to start paying for things on their own, but I'm still shocked at the cost of living in St. Cloud is well above what a single parent here can do.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO