Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes playing through left wrist injury
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is playing with an apparent injury to his left wrist. On Mahomes’ opening touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, he was under pressure and hit on the throw. He landed on his non-throwing wrist and came up shaking out his wrist. On the ensuing drive, he came out with a lot of tape on his wrist. He also handed the ball off awkwardly on a play because he sought to use his right hand instead of his left hand.
NFLSU: Twitter anoints Cade York after game-winning 58-yard kick for Cleveland in first game as a rookie
The talk out of Cleveland Browns camp all summer was how good rookie kicker Cade York had looked. This was nothing new for LSU fans, but the rest of the league found out during Week 1 of the NFL season. The Browns took down the Carolina Panthers 26-24 thanks to an amazing 58-yard kick — which would have been good from even longer — with less than 15 seconds to play from York.
