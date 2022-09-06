Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is playing with an apparent injury to his left wrist. On Mahomes’ opening touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, he was under pressure and hit on the throw. He landed on his non-throwing wrist and came up shaking out his wrist. On the ensuing drive, he came out with a lot of tape on his wrist. He also handed the ball off awkwardly on a play because he sought to use his right hand instead of his left hand.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 MINUTES AGO