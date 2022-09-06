Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Broken G BBQ opens at The Backyard; vacant health complex bought
Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s restaurants, plus hotels and retail.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Bears hurt by Doyle's ejection
PROVO, Utah — Baylor never wants to be without defensive leader Dillon Doyle. But midway through the fourth quarter of BYU's 26-20 overtime win Saturday night, Baylor's middle linebacker was ejected from the game for targeting on a high blow against BYU's Lopini Katoa when he reached up to catch a pass from Jaren Hall.
WacoTrib.com
Tre-riffic night: China Spring's Hafford puts on show in blowout of Mexia, 63-7
Three touchdowns, 253 offensive yards, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception. Tre Hafford did it all for second-ranked China Spring in a 63-7 slaughter of Mexia at home Friday night. “He’s an exceptional player but what he does leadership wise is absolutely incredible,” China Spring head coach...
WacoTrib.com
Taylor 41, Robinson 19
In Taylor, the Ducks flew away with 21-straight points in the third quarter and handed the Rockets their first loss of this campaign. Robinson running back Christian Lujan scored on a one-yard run late in the second quarter to cut Taylor’s lead to 20-12 at the break. But that's...
WacoTrib.com
Granbury halts Waco High's forward progress, 45-3
Waco High was unable to add a second win to its record this week, falling, 45-3, in the District 4-5A Div. I opener to Granbury on Thursday night at Waco ISD stadium. Waco High was coming off a streak-breaking win over Dallas W.T. White from a week ago that ended a 17-game losing slide.
WacoTrib.com
Midlothian Heritage rolls past No. 9 La Vega, 41-14
MIDLOTHIAN — La Vega has inflicted plenty of pain to opponents over the years with its bruising running game and punishing defense. The Pirates found themselves taking the beating Friday night. Kaden Brown threw for 206 yards and four touchdowns and added 51 yards and a score on the...
WacoTrib.com
Waco asks feds for $15M to replace two-lane Speegleville Road bridge
When it was built in 1964, a two-lane bridge was enough to carry rural traffic from Speegleville Road over the Middle Bosque River. Fifty-eight years later, that same bridge continues to serve a fast-growing edge of Waco, to the chagrin of Waco, McLennan County and the Texas Department of Transportation.
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light
The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police. Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Mexia authorities withhold name of arrested man in deadly shooting
A shooting at a Mexia hotel early Thursday left one man dead and another man under arrest, but authorities declined to name either one. A shots fired call led Mexia Police to the scene of a killing at a hotel in the 1300 block of East Milam Street around 1 a.m. Thursday, Mexia City Manager Eric Garretty said Thursday.
WacoTrib.com
Mart council member had prior drug arrest on marijuana, meth charges
Mart City Council Member Zachary Blain Byrd was arrested on drug charges in June in connection to his indictment last week. "Byrd stepped out of my vehicle and dropped a clear plastic bag of a white substance on the ground," a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper wrote in Byrd's arrest affidavit. "This substance tested positive for methamphetamine."
