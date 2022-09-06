ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

NJ.com

Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents

Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Two men robbed by gun-toting trio in Hoboken: police

Two men were robbed by three assailants who brandished a handgun on Observer Highway in Hoboken early Sunday morning, authorities said. The victims, described in their early 20s, were near Washington Street at 4:40 a.m. when three men approached and displayed a handgun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The assailants...
HOBOKEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ

Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
HAZLET, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022

There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Crash leaves 23-year-old man dead, another person injured

A multi-vehicle collision left one man dead and another person injured early Friday in Newark, authorities said. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. at Avon Avenue and Bergen Street and involved a Nissan Altima and a BMW, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

84-year-old pilot hospitalized after plane veers off runway at N.J. airport

An 84-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after the small plane he was piloting ran off a runway at Essex County Airport in Fairfield, authorities said. The man, whose name was not released, twice aborted take-offs — once because the passenger door on the 52-year-old plane was not properly closed and another time for unknown reasons, according to Fairfield police.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

New Liberty MS principal arrested for DWI after car crash in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The newly hired principal of Liberty Middle School was arrested in West Orange on Aug. 30 for driving while intoxicated after she crashed and caused property damage on two private properties on Rock Spring Road. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was leaving a fundraising event for Councilman Bill Rutherford, who is running for mayor, and caused property damage at the two properties, according to a West Orange Police Department report. The West Orange School District has placed Dooley-Malloy on administrative leave.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
fox5ny.com

New 9/11 memorial in North Bergen

NEW JERSEY - Sunday marks 21 years since the worst terror attack on U-S soil. Several ceremonies will take place across the U.S. including in New York City to honor the nearly three thousand lives lost on 9-11. 750 New Jersey residents lost their lives during the terrorist attacks - of those, 155 of the victims were Hudson County residents.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Victims Had Been Stabbed When Police Shot Knife-Wielding Englewood Man, 22, NJ AG Says

Three people had been stabbed at an Englewood home over the Labor Day weekend, authorities said, when city police confronted a 22-year-old city man holding a knife. An officer fired a taser at Bernard Placide inside the home on West Englewood Avenue off the corner of Reade Street shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Thursday.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
