8 firefighters hurt, 3 critically after two fire trucks collide while heading to New Jersey fire
The fire trucks were heading to a fire at an electronics store in Paterson and crashed at the intersection of Broadway and Straight St.
Jersey City man jumps in bay, but can’t elude Bayonne police
A Jersey City man who jumped into the Newark Bay in an attempt to elude Bayonne police has been charged with multiple offenses after police found the car he was using had been reported stolen. Victor M. Casado-Antuna, 23, was taken into custody at 12:44 a.m. Saturday from the area...
Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents
Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
Mayor: 2 fire engines collide en route to Paterson fire; 8 firefighters injured
Eight firefighters were injured Saturday evening when two fire engines collided while rushing to a fire in Paterson. The collision occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Straight Street just before 6 p.m. as both engines were on their way to a two-alarm blaze at 141 Main Street. News 12...
Two men robbed by gun-toting trio in Hoboken: police
Two men were robbed by three assailants who brandished a handgun on Observer Highway in Hoboken early Sunday morning, authorities said. The victims, described in their early 20s, were near Washington Street at 4:40 a.m. when three men approached and displayed a handgun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The assailants...
Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ
Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Crash leaves 23-year-old man dead, another person injured
A multi-vehicle collision left one man dead and another person injured early Friday in Newark, authorities said. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. at Avon Avenue and Bergen Street and involved a Nissan Altima and a BMW, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
LODI FATAL: Electrician From Hudson County Falls To His Death At Construction Site
An electrician fell 40 feet to his death at a Lodi construction site. The 43-year-old outside contractor from Guttenberg was in cardiac arrest while being transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury following the 11:40 a.m. mishap Friday, Sept. 9, on Industrial Road. Fellow workers had done...
84-year-old pilot hospitalized after plane veers off runway at N.J. airport
An 84-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after the small plane he was piloting ran off a runway at Essex County Airport in Fairfield, authorities said. The man, whose name was not released, twice aborted take-offs — once because the passenger door on the 52-year-old plane was not properly closed and another time for unknown reasons, according to Fairfield police.
This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
New Liberty MS principal arrested for DWI after car crash in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The newly hired principal of Liberty Middle School was arrested in West Orange on Aug. 30 for driving while intoxicated after she crashed and caused property damage on two private properties on Rock Spring Road. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was leaving a fundraising event for Councilman Bill Rutherford, who is running for mayor, and caused property damage at the two properties, according to a West Orange Police Department report. The West Orange School District has placed Dooley-Malloy on administrative leave.
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
New 9/11 memorial in North Bergen
NEW JERSEY - Sunday marks 21 years since the worst terror attack on U-S soil. Several ceremonies will take place across the U.S. including in New York City to honor the nearly three thousand lives lost on 9-11. 750 New Jersey residents lost their lives during the terrorist attacks - of those, 155 of the victims were Hudson County residents.
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
Three Victims Had Been Stabbed When Police Shot Knife-Wielding Englewood Man, 22, NJ AG Says
Three people had been stabbed at an Englewood home over the Labor Day weekend, authorities said, when city police confronted a 22-year-old city man holding a knife. An officer fired a taser at Bernard Placide inside the home on West Englewood Avenue off the corner of Reade Street shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Thursday.
Jersey City, NJ gets tough on ATVs, dirt bikes on city streets
JERSEY CITY — Dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles have become what some say is the scourge of the city and the municipal council plans to take drastic action to solve the problem. By law, ATVs cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of...
Saddle Brook Officer Charged With DWI, Leaving Scene Of Overnight Crash
An off-duty Saddle Brook police officer was drunk when he fled the scene of a utility pole crash a few blocks from his home, authorities charged. Attilio Dente Sr., 39, had to be separated from an unidentified person he was arguing with when township officers showed up at his home around 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, an accident report obtained by Daily Voice says.
Water Main Break in Newark Causes Traffic Delays on Route 21
NEWARK, NJ – on Thursday a water main break on Route 21 caused massive traffic...
