Paul Leder Apartments offer short-and long-term housing in downtown Whiteville

uncw.edu
New Floors! McClelland Town homes 2BR/2Bat... Rental
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. New Floors! McClelland Town homes 2BR/2Bath one level patio home, with back court yard! Close to Mayfair, Down Town and College Rd. New Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors thought out! Beautiful Updated 2br Townhome with vaulted ceilings. Stainless steel appliances including a side...
whqr.org
Wilmington Planning Commission votes against rezoning Carolinian Inn property on Market Street
The meeting held on Wednesday night was to discuss the rezoning of 8.84 acres located at 2916 Market Street and 14 Wayne Drive from O&I, Office and Institutional district & R-15, Moderate-density single-dwelling district to MD-17(CD), High-density multiple-dwelling residential district. Rezoning the motel property and the forested area behind it...
WECT
Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission reccomended one and denied another proposal for new apartments and townhomes at their meeting on Wednesday, September 7. The reccomended proposal was a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres at 4126 River Road at the end of Independence Boulevard. The site was...
lbmjournal.com
Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility
Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation
Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
The Post and Courier
New location for Myrtle Beach-based restaurant group; Calabash restaurant clears rumors
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach restaurant group, in business for decades along the Grand Strand, recently opened a new venture not far from the shopping and entertainment complex Broadway at the Beach. Bubba’s Fish Camp and Smokehouse Grill, located at 1565 21st Ave. North in Myrtle Beach, is...
uncw.edu
3 br, 3 bath House - 7107 Muskerry Way Rental
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. x106 - SHOWINGS BEGIN 9/27/22 . 3bd/3ba home in Brunswick Forest. 1 year Lease with option to renew. - Showings begin 9/27/2022. This home has a 1 year Lease term with option to renew. NO CATS. Located in the Parkway Crossing at Brunswick Forest this home has it all! This home offers custom wainscoting, open concept living, high coffered ceilings and modern light fixtures, LVP flooring and many more custom touches. The kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite counter tops, lots of storage space, gas stove and cook top, separate pantry and a large island with sink that looks over the living area that doubles as extra storage and dining space. The first floor Master bedroom has a large walk in closest and private master bath with tiled walk in shower and dual vanities. A second bedroom and full bath are also located on the first floor with large closest with tub and shower. Above the two car garage is a third bed/bonus room and full bath that is great for guests or a private office space. Entertain family and friends on a covered screened in porch leading out to a concrete patio that is surrounded by mature landscaping. Take advantage of the indoor/outdoor pools, tennis and pickleball courts, clubhouse, full court basket ball, and picnic area. Just minutes from downtown Wilmington, The Live Oak Pavilion and Wrightsville Beach, this home will not last long! No Cats Allowed (RLNE7688682) Other Amenities: Other (commintiy pool, walking trails, biking trails, 7000 sq. ft. wellness center), Exercise Facility. Pet policies: Small Dogs Allowed, No Cats Allowed, Large Dogs Allowed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...
nrcolumbus.com
Crowd buzzes around downtown Whiteville Saturday for sixth annual Honey Festival
The sixth annual Honey Festival brought visitors to downtown Whiteville Saturday. Event organizer A.C. Cutler said it was a good rain despite the threat of heavy rains. Local vendors displayed their wares to the public, and nonprofit organizations set up information booths. Families were able to visit the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville for story time and science experiment activities.
coastalreview.org
Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas
The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
whqr.org
Novant touts NHRMC sale benefits but admits current situation is 'unsustainable'
The increasingly public difficulties faced by NHRMC, including significant staffing shortages, have pushed many to ask if the hospital would have faired better if it were still owned by New Hanover County. On Friday, Novant held a press conference to address that question, with a familiar face — John Gizdic.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
WECT
Residents with mental health issues being evicted from subsidized apartments
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A paperwork error on a federal grant application may cost some low income residents with mental health issues their homes. For the past 24 years, Hopewood Apartments have housed people in Wilmington who could not otherwise afford an apartment. Many of them were previously homeless. The...
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle Beach
Taking a look at this FREE concert series that is returning to downtown Myrtle Beach.Myrtle Beach on the Cheap. PSA to all of the music lovers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. If you love live music, dancing, and good food - a free concert series is making a return this month in downtown Myrtle Beach! The concert series, which is named "Nights at Nance", will be back on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nace Plaza in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
CBS News
Boil water order impacting Wilmington restaurants
Restaurants scrambled to bring in their own water after E. coli was detected. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Waterspout forms offshore of Sunset Beach, moves ashore amid tornado warning
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around the time the waterspout developed near the west end of Sunset Beach.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police search for missing child, last seen near Ocean Boulevard hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a child last seen around a Days Inn at 8th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. She was last seen wearing a black bathing suit top and pink bathing suit bottoms. She may also be wearing an oversized t-shirt. Anyone with information...
