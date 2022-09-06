Read full article on original website
KDRV
KATU.com
Oregon State Police makes illegal marijuana bust
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County on Thursday, September 8th. According to OSP, located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal...
theashlandchronicle.com
Investigation into Elderly Woman’s Stolen Tractor, Water Theft Leads to Neighboring Illegal Cannabis Grow
RURAL GOLD HILL, Ore. – While investigating a report of a stolen tractor, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Patrol deputies discovered water being diverted to a neighboring illegal cannabis grow. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives assisted JCSO Patrol in serving a search warrant at the suspect’s property on the 2900 block of Birdseye Creek Road this morning. On scene, investigators discovered the stolen tractor along with the victim’s utility trailer and two horse saddles. The water, tractor, and trailer were stolen from the suspect’s elderly neighbor. Investigators discovered the suspect had stolen approximately 1600 gallons of water from the neighbor.
clayconews.com
theashlandchronicle.com
The Scourge of Illegal Grows in Southern Oregon – More Busts in JOCO
On September 6, 7 and 8, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites. The warrants were located in the 5000 block of Holland Loop Road, 200 block of Beaver Meadow Road, 400 block of Warner Road, 2000 block of Stewart Road and 2000 block of Jump Off Joe Creek Road in Josephine County. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
KDRV
1 killed in west Medford shooting, police investigating
MEDFORD, Ore. - 2:40 p.m. UPDATE - Medford Police Detectives have identified a suspect in the homicide. Police are on the lookout for Shawn Robert Conte who is 26 years old. Conte should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this subject please call 911. If you have information that may lead to his whereabouts, please call Medford Police Detective Hull (541-774-2283).
oregontoday.net
Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
KDRV
Police shoot, kill bear that attacked Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police shot and killed a black bear Tuesday night 24 hours after it attacked a woman on N. Ross Lane. According to police, the 200-pound black bear attacked a woman in her yard in the 900-block of N. Ross Lane in West Medford Monday night. The woman and her dogs fought the bear off and escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. The bear ran away, tried to cross the street and was hit by a car before it disappeared.
Suspect Arrested Bringing Large Amount of Fentanyl into Klamath Falls
On September 2, 2022, the Klamath Falls Police Department, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), and the Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle carrying approximately 9 ounces of fentanyl and an ounce of methamphetamine on Highway 66 near Klamath Falls, Oregon. Matthew Morse (52 years old) was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail. A second suspect was also cited and released for felony drug charges.
Van Meter Fire Update
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Despite challenging weather conditions on the Van Meter Fire today, there was limited fire growth across the fire. An infrared flight is planned for tonight to gather updated acreage information. In the northern area of the fire along South Poe Valley Road,firefighters focused on patrolling near homes monitoring for smoke and strengthening existing firelines. This area of the fire is in mop-up, with special attention to the need for felling snags and trees which pose an overhead hazard to firefighters.
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Bear attacked woman in West Medford, Police issue advisory
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Police Department says today a woman was attacked last night by a bear in West Medford. It's issuing a bear response advisory after the attack on the woman and her dog. MPD says approximately 8:41pm last night its officers responded to the 900 block of...
actionnewsnow.com
Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County, 12,635 acres, 60% contained
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. 9:43 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says that the Mountain Fire spot fire has burned in the Macks Gulch drainage overnight. Fire activity was active with wind gusts over 30 mph and dry conditions led to uphill runs and short range spotting in heavy brush and timber.
KTVL
KTVL
Medford police investigating fatal shooting on Lincoln Street
MEDFORD — One individual has died from an apparent gun shot wound in Medford Thursday morning, Sept. 8. At approximately 8:30 am, Medford Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of Lincoln Street for a report of gunshots and a disturbance heard in the area. When the officers...
kqennewsradio.com
RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
mybasin.com
Van Meter Fire Information
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported yesterday afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be close to 2,000 acres and spreading. The containment at the moment is unknown. There are over 250 structures currently being threatened by the fire and 5 structures have been destroyed – one of which was a residence. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late yesterday morning.
Grand Jury makes decision on officer involved shooting from August
On August 4, 2022 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a call involving a brother chasing another brother with a knife. The victim had sustained wounds to the face. KFPD Officer Thun and Reserve Officer Austin Gilmore arrived on scene. Witnesses directed them to where the men had gone with Mathew Vaughn chasing his brother, James Vaughn. As Officers approached the alley, Mathew Vaughn exited the alley and began to chase Reserve Officer Austin Gilmore with a knife. Reserve Officer Gilmore repeatedly told Mr. Vaughn to drop the knife as he backed away. Mr. Vaughn charged Reserve Officer Gilmore and both Reserve Officer Gilmore and Officer Thun opened fire. Mr. Mathew Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene.
theashlandchronicle.com
Firefighters Catch Ashland Grass Fire at Half an Acre
Ashland firefighters responded with Jackson County Fire District #5 and ODF Southwest Oregon District to a grass fire at Crowson Road and Highway 66 this afternoon [ed: Friday, Sept. 9]. Due to a quick and overwhelming response, the fire was contained at a half an acre. No evacuations were needed due to the fast knock down.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/9 – Medford Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Homicide, Police Kill Bear That Attacked Woman In Medford, Weather Alerts
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq.
KDRV
Van Meter Fire continues to grow in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – 5:29 P.M. UPDATE - There are updated evacuations for the #VanMeterFire. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the Dodds Hollow area north of the town of Merrill. This includes all address on Patricia Lane, Dodds Hollow Road, Pope Road, and north of Taylor Road. ____________________________________________________________
