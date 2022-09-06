ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022

There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

DWI checkpoints in Monmouth County – Here’s where

In an effort to combat drunk driving, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will have checkpoints set up again this weekend in Shrewsbury and Howell. The Shrewsbury checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. Friday on Route 35. It will run until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider,...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
South Plainfield, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Phil Murphy
92.7 WOBM

Woman threw screwdriver at NJ Transit bus driver in Bayonne, NJ, police say

BAYONNE — A Jersey City woman has been charged with aggravated assault and a weapon offense in connection with an alleged attack on a NJ Transit bus driver. According to Bayonne police, 34-year-old Crystal Tucker threw a screwdriver at the driver before exiting the bus at 25th Street and Avenue C. The screwdriver never made contact with the driver, a 52-year-old male, because of a plexiglass barrier surrounding the driver area.
BAYONNE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ

Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
HAZLET, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ cops, good Samaritans lift car off 87-year-old woman

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — Good Samaritans and first responders lifted a vehicle off an 87-year-old woman after she was struck Tuesday afternoon. The woman was hit around 12:10 p.m. near the Middlesex post office on Hawthorne Avenue according to Chief of Police Matthew Geist. When police arrived, the group including three cops and five civilians worked together to lift the vehicle and free the woman. She suffered injuries to her hips and pelvis and was taken to RWJ University Hospital in New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

