Mass. DPH issues health advisory due to harmful bacteria in Pontoosuc Lake
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued a public health advisory after they confirmed the presence of a blue-green algae bloom in Pontoosuc Lake. Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi told Western Mass News that recent algae tests detected a Cyanobacteria bloom which can have...
Getting Answers: Baystate doctor concerned over spread of polio cases
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his concern for people in western Massachusetts. “This is not something that only happened in the 1950s. This is something that happened in July in Rockland County two hours away and it’s not worth the risk,” said Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of pediatrics at Baystate Health.
Easthampton man presented with Civilian Bravery award for saving neighbor from fire
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Easthampton man is being honored in Boston Sunday after he saved his wheelchair-bound neighbor from a house fire back in May. Lt. Governor Karyn Polito presented 38-year-old Paul Galotti of Easthampton with the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery in a ceremony commemorating the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.
North Carlina woman killed in crash on Route 116 in Ashfield
ASHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A North Carolina woman is dead following a two-car accident at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Route 116 in Ashfield around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening. According to Northwestern District Attorney Communications Director Laurie Loisel, a 53-year-old woman from North Carolina was pronounced dead at the...
