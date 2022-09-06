Read full article on original website
Carbon Pipeline Company Files Lawsuit Against Clay County Resident
(Spencer)--A company that’s proposing to build a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa is suing four landowners, including one in Clay County, for not allowing surveyors onto their properties. Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC argues that Iowa Code gives them the right to enter private land to examine and survey it....
Feenstra Discusses Severe Weather Warnings During Meeting in Estherville
(Estherville)--Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra was in Estherville on Friday to meet with Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan and others to discuss severe weather warnings in Emmet County. Emmet is one of several counties in a gap for NEXRAD radar coverage reaching below 10, 000 feet. On July 5th, a small tornado touched down just west of Estherville and a warning was not issued by the National Weather Service. Congressman Feenstra said he wants to make sure area residents have advance warning of severe weather.
Iowa Lakes Corridor Recognized by Dakota BUSINESS Finance
(Spencer)--Dakota BUSINESS Finance has awarded Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation 1st place for the City of Milford and 2nd place for the City of Spirit Lake for the number of SBA 504 loans approved in Iowa in 2021 with Dakota BUSINESS Finance by local lenders. Two SBA 504 loans were...
Spencer City Council Says No to Backyard Chickens
(Spencer)--The Spencer City Council this week failed to pass an ordinance that would have allowed residents to raise chickens in their backyard. The ordinance would have limited the number of chickens allowed to 4 along with other requirements for a permit to be issued. The vote was 6 to 1 against the 2nd reading of the ordinance. City councilman Ron Hansen said most of the residents he talked to were against the proposal.
Drawdown to Begin at West Swan Lake
(Gruver)--The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will soon start lowering the water level at West Swan Lake in Emmet County as part of a restoration project to improve its water quality, eliminate a rough fish population and provide quality habitat for fish and wildlife. As previously reported on KILR, The...
Heron Lake School Placed on Lockdown Due to Pursuit
(Heron Lake)--The Heron Lake-Okabena Elementary School was placed on lockdown for a short time Friday morning due to an incident that occurred near the school. Accordng to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 60 in Nobles County. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit began eastbound. The pursuit was discontinued when the suspect vehicle exited Highway 60 into the city of Heron Lake. Shortly after it was discontinued, citizens reported to law enforcement that the suspect vehicle had been abandoned about 1 block from the school. It was also reported that the driver fled on foot to an apartment complex about 2 blocks from the school. The school was then put on lockdown while multiple officers searched the area for the driver.
