(Heron Lake)--The Heron Lake-Okabena Elementary School was placed on lockdown for a short time Friday morning due to an incident that occurred near the school. Accordng to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 60 in Nobles County. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit began eastbound. The pursuit was discontinued when the suspect vehicle exited Highway 60 into the city of Heron Lake. Shortly after it was discontinued, citizens reported to law enforcement that the suspect vehicle had been abandoned about 1 block from the school. It was also reported that the driver fled on foot to an apartment complex about 2 blocks from the school. The school was then put on lockdown while multiple officers searched the area for the driver.

HERON LAKE, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO