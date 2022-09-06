Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
Ambulance ride fees increase in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute City Council approved a general ordinance to raise the rates of various medical user fees in the city. The goal is to offset some of the costs of rising medical supplies due to nationwide inflation. The four types of medical user...
mymixfm.com
Local businesses help animals in need
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) On Saturday, September 10, local realtors will be working to help pets find their fur-ever homes. Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group is teaming up with Ollie’s Canine Campus and St. Francis K-9 Rescue to help house 30 dogs. The event will be at Baesler’s Market...
mymixfm.com
Greene Co. takes steps to prioritize mental health
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Greene County officials are raising awareness on suicide prevention by declaring September as ‘Suicide Prevention Month. On September 6th, at a meeting of the President of the Greene County Commissioners, Nathan. Abrams signed a proclamation into action. To get more information and resources...
mymixfm.com
Sullivan students honor lives lost on 9/11
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sunday will mark 21 years since the anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks and one local elementary school paid tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives that day. On Friday, students with Sullivan Elementary School carried an American flag and a firehose in honor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymixfm.com
Details emerge on murder investigation following arrest
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More information has come out on the investigation of a murder that led to an arrest Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Riley, who was shot and killed at a home in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue.
mymixfm.com
Goin’ 2 The Endzone Scoreboard
Goin’2 The Endzone is back with another week of exciting games. The big match-up is the battle for the Victory Bell, Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South!. Below is a full list of final scores from Indiana and Illinois:. Terre Haute North 35 – Terre Haute South 56...
mymixfm.com
North Vermillion Falcons get state honors
VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — All North Vermillion Falcon athletes and coaches are receiving high praise from the IHSAA for showing great sportsmanship. Athletic Director, Martin Brown, said the school received a perfect score from the state for outstanding sportsmanship. The program ended with a 113 out of 100.
Comments / 0