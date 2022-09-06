ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts sign RB Phillip Lindsay to the practice squad

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsHJ3_0hkU3Sdw00

The Indianapolis Colts signed running back Phillip Lindsay to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Though it was a surprise that Lindsay ultimately was released during final roster cuts at the end of August, general manager Chris Ballard mentioned in his preseason press conference that a reunion on the practice squad was still on the table.

Lindsay spent the majority of the offseason with the Colts while serving as the RB3 throughout training camp and the preseason. It was a mild shock to see him released in favor of Deon Jackson, but Lindsay’s lack of special teams work was the reason.

Lindsay will join undrafted rookie D’vonte Price and is the final player added to the practice squad.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts tie Texans, 20-20, in Week 1 matchup

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) were physically present for the Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans (0-0-1), but their game didn’t bother to show up for the first three quarters. Despite the Colts being the largest favorites of the week entering the game, the Colts were utterly and emphatically...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. picks off Raiders QB Derek Carr

The Chargers secondary is stepping up without J.C. Jackson. Although Davante Adams is over 125 yards receiving, second-year corner Asante Samuel Jr. has had a number of flash plays matched up with the all-world pass catcher. Perhaps none was more impressive than in the fourth quarter when Samuel tracked a deep pass intended for Adams and picked it off to preserve the Chargers’ 24-13 lead.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deon Jackson
Person
Chris Ballard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie carted to locker room with hamstring injury

The injuries are piling up for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Harrison Butker and Patrick Mahomes are banged up and toughing things out. Trey Smith is questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury. Now, rookie CB Trent McDuffie has been carted off the field in his debut with an apparent left leg injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Practice Squad#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers injury updates after win over Bengals

LB T.J. Watt (upper body) The injuries to Watt and Harris felt significant and those Tuesday updates will be huge in terms of their availability. Harris dealt with a Licfranc injury in the preseason so if this is related to that, could force him out of the lineup for a period of time. As for Watt, if the lip readers on social media are correct, Watt believes he tore his pec, which would be devestating for his season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy