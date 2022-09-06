ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

College Station City Council Will Continue To Pursue A Mandatory Rental Property Inspection Ordinance

The idea of mandatory inspection of College Station’s 27,000 rental properties will continue to be explored by the city council. Following a more than 60 minute discussion, city staff was directed, among other things, to look into the council hiring a third party company to initially inspect complaint driven rental properties…then expand that through the rest of the city.
City of College Station Update on WTAW

Jeff Kersten, Assistant City Manager and Chief Financial Officer, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the 2023 budget and tax rate, sales tax revenues, the upcoming bond election, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 9, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on...
Brazos County Health District Receives Shipment Of New COVID Vaccine

The Brazos County health district has announced receiving their first supply of the new COVID vaccine that also targets the newer omicron variant. Those boosters are available for those 18 and older during the health district’s normal pandemic vaccination hours. And patients can receive that booster and their flu shot at the same time.
Aggie Soccer Loses Nail-biter vs. No. 16 TCU, 2-1

Story by Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies dropped Thursday night’s match, 2-1, against the No. 16 TCU Horned Frogs on Ellis Field. The Maroon & White (4-1-2) struck first when Quinn Cornog was fouled setting up a...
