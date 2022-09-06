Read full article on original website
College Station City Council Will Continue To Pursue A Mandatory Rental Property Inspection Ordinance
The idea of mandatory inspection of College Station’s 27,000 rental properties will continue to be explored by the city council. Following a more than 60 minute discussion, city staff was directed, among other things, to look into the council hiring a third party company to initially inspect complaint driven rental properties…then expand that through the rest of the city.
City of College Station Update on WTAW
Jeff Kersten, Assistant City Manager and Chief Financial Officer, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the 2023 budget and tax rate, sales tax revenues, the upcoming bond election, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 9, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on...
Bryan Police Arrest A Landowner For Interfering With A BTU Tree Trimming Crew
Bryan police report a BTU tree trimming crew was threatened twice by a landowner. According to the BPD arrest report, the crew left the first time after 67 year old Dwight Rabe threatened them with a gun. The crew was not able to retrieve their equipment until after Rabe went...
Fourth Person And The Third Member Of A Hearne Family Dies From A Wednesday Night Crash
The Texas department of public safety announced Saturday the death of a third member of a Hearne family from a head on crash Wednesday night at the north city limits of Hearne. The nine year old daughter of Brittany Smith of Hearne did not survive critical injuries after the vehicle...
Brazos County Health District Receives Shipment Of New COVID Vaccine
The Brazos County health district has announced receiving their first supply of the new COVID vaccine that also targets the newer omicron variant. Those boosters are available for those 18 and older during the health district’s normal pandemic vaccination hours. And patients can receive that booster and their flu shot at the same time.
A Man Awaiting Seven Criminal Trials In Brazos County Courts Is Arrested For Abandoning Puppies
A Bryan man who is awaiting seven criminal trials in Brazos County courts returns to jail on charges of leaving five puppies in a laundry basket outside a convenience store three months ago. 28 year old Tyler Thayer remains in jail following his arrest September 1 on the new charges...
Brazos County Jail Inmate Held Without Bond After An Attempted Escape From A Hospital
A Brazos County jail inmate from east Texas who attempted to escape from a hospital Thursday afternoon is held without bond. A news release from the sheriff’s office stated that a deputy suffered a minor injury while pursuing 18 year old Andrew James Jones of Corrigan Texas. A good...
Aggie Soccer Loses Nail-biter vs. No. 16 TCU, 2-1
Story by Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies dropped Thursday night’s match, 2-1, against the No. 16 TCU Horned Frogs on Ellis Field. The Maroon & White (4-1-2) struck first when Quinn Cornog was fouled setting up a...
