SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 6:30 pm, Sept. 7, police were dispatched to a stabbing in the 1300 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. First responders located a 42-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries to her back torso area. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man from Wichita has been arrested after threatening another man with a realistic BB gun. Sergio Williams, 33, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of meth and possession of K2. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), on Wednesday, Sept. 7, around 3:30 p.m., officers received […]
A man died following an accident in south Wichita. It happened around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning on Pawnee, below the I-135 overpass.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police need help in finding the person who stabbed a man outside a south Wichita nightclub. The owner of El Faro Rojo near Broadway and Lincoln says he doesn't have trouble inside his club. "Pretty nice,” he said. “Nobody make a problem.”. However, there...
Crime Stoppers is asking for information regarding a stabbing at club in south Wichita. On August 13, a 55-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 1000 block of South Broadway. He was hospitalized with a serious injury but has since been released. Witnesses at the scene said a...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are seeking to bring awareness to the case of Jaquilla Scales, who has been missing since 2001. This week marked 21 years since her disappearance, largely overshadowed by the news of the attacks on the twin towers on 9/11. Jaquilla was four years old...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police say a 47-year-old man who died in a south Wichita crash on Monday may have intentionally driven into a bridge pillar. The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Friday on Pawnee under the I-135 bridge. Officers found Jeramie Santee unconscious and not breathing. He died at the scen.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested three men suspected of stealing over $1,000 worth of products from a beauty store on Thursday. Just after 6 p.m. officers responded to reports of three men stealing from a beauty supply store before escaping in a gold SUV. The SUV was found in the 1600 block of S. Ida where authorities observed men who matched the thieves' descriptions leaving the vehicle. They walked to a smoke shop on E. Harry where police were able to arrest them.
The Wichita Police Department says they arrested a 43-year-old Wichita man in connection to a stabbing Wednesday.
One person is dead following a crash on Pawnee at I-135.
An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – One year ago, shots rang out outside an Old Town nightclub, killing one and leaving half a dozen others hurt. In the days after many called on police and club owners to increase security. Staff at a nightclub in the area shared they have added metal detectors and safety is a […]
Man dead following crash on Pawnee at I-135
One person was injured in a fire on Friday morning.
The man who stole the clown from Wichita’s Joyland Park, will not be allowed to purchase the park’s organ.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash north of Wichita Saturday morning as 23-year-old Damian Russell Conner from Whitewater. According to the KHP, just before 11:40 a.m. Conner was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 135. Due to congested and heavy traffic, […]
A 43-year-old man is in jail for a stabbing at a south Wichita park. Officers were called to Lincoln Park, near Broadway and Lincoln, around 6:20 Wednesday evening. They found a 42-year-old woman with injuries to her back and torso. She was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has died after his UTV crashed into a bull Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 10:30 p.m., 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on SE 20th. With him was 21-year-old Cade Fairchild, of Cheney. The […]
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Augusta Wednesday afternoon. According to the City of Augusta, around 3:20 p.m., they received multiple calls to report shots fired in the 1100 block of Bobbie St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they found a man who had been […]
