This weekend is going to be an absolute blast in Baton Rouge. More than a football game, this is a celebration of the Baton Rouge community I’ve come to love from afar (Connecticut), the cultural triumph of its universities, and the shared love of the greatest game in the world. Put the football game on the back-burner for a second. LSU and Southern fans alike get to watch two of the greatest bands in the country do their thing with all of their best friends and family. Saturday is a celebration.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO