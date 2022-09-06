Read full article on original website
Related
Bay County Correctional Facility facing correctional officer shortage
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s prisons are dealing with a corrections officer crisis, they’re aren’t enough of them. The Bay County Correctional Facility is offering incentives to fill its open positions. “It is not just exclusive to the Bay Correctional Facility,” Warden Jesse Williams said. “The field of corrections nationwide has been dealing with […]
WJHG-TV
Dead, poor, and alone: what happens to unclaimed and indigent bodies in Bay County?
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most hope when they die, they’ll be memorialized at a service, surrounded by grieving loved ones. But that isn’t the case for everyone. Every year in Bay County, dozens of bodies go unclaimed. “Some people are either unclaimed because they don’t have any...
New dome inflates at Port Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Port Authority officials inflated the membrane of their new dome Tuesday morning. The dome is 105 feet tall and costs $16.4 million and can store 20,000 tons. It’s part of the Port Infrastructure Expansion Project. “The dome has advantages,” Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said. “It […]
WJHG-TV
Homelessness in Bay County worsens
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A nationwide issue continues to be felt in Bay County. The homeless population is growing and local organizations working to help are struggling to keep up. It seems the main thing standing in the way is a lack of funding. Many of those experiencing homelessness are looking for a place to help them get back on their feet. But only a certain number of women and children can stay in the Panama City Rescue Mission and even though the men’s shelter is technically ready to re-open, officials said they don’t have the money to make it operational.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One injured in PCB motorcycle accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are investigating a motorcycle accident on Middle Beach Road Saturday night. Police said the motorcyclist, a 59-year-old Panama City Beach man, was trying to turn west onto Middle Beach Road. He reportedly ran into the back of a truck also heading west on Middle Beach. […]
Panama City Beach condominium catches fire
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach landmark caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the blaze at the Aquavista Condominiums on Front Beach Road and Highway 79. Around 12:30 p.m., Panama City Beach Fire Rescue got a call about a fire alarm going off at the Aquavista Condominiums. “We were […]
BCSO: Alert about using location to find stolen devices
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s officials sent out an alert Friday to warn people about a potential issue with using location tracking on their electronic devices. Deputies warned people against taking the law into their own hands. They say they’ve seen an increase in cases of property owners trying to reclaim stolen property fitted […]
wtvy.com
Holmes County @ Chipley | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Holmes County takes on Chipley. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Front Beach Road
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pedestrian is injured after a traffic accident on Front Beach Road. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said it happened around 8:30 Friday morning at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Cauley Avenue. We’re told a man was injured after being hit by...
Dothan murder suspect caught in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man suspected of murder in Dothan was caught in Bay County Wednesday night. The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year old Mekhi Telfair this afternoon in Callaway, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release. The Task Force received a tip that Telfair was located at an […]
Panama City Beach mishap leads to $1,300 tow bill
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man made a mistake that led to a tow truck getting stuck on the beach, a $1,300 tow bill, a civil citation, and, possibly, salt water damage to his 2008 Mercedes SUV, according to the Panama City Beach police. Radomir Lakic, 61, of Lilburn, got his SUV, […]
WCTV
Truck plunges into Chipola river in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A city of Chipley employee wound up in the hospital and his work truck wound up in the Chipola River after a crash early Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was driving westbound on County Road 162 when it drifted to the right and brushed the guardrail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local shipbuilder searching for skilled workers
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding Group is looking for about 200-skilled craftsmen for several upcoming projects. The company recently completed the third and final ship of a 3-vessel contract for the New York Port Authority. They built three island ferries. Eastern is still also working on four of the new offshore patrol cutters […]
Barracuda Beach Bar owner frustrated over noise complaints
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The owner of a Panama City Beach restaurant believes she is the victim of selective enforcement. Barracuda Beach Bar Owner Cathy Capuano said she’s being unfairly targeted for violating noise ordinances. She recently had two noise violations dropped. “They did not do the decimal reader,” Capuano said. Bay County […]
WEAR
Walton County deputies search for alleged tire slash suspect
WALTON COUNY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to identify a man from a house security surveillance video. Deputies say the man in the footage allegedly slashed all four tires of both vehicles in the residence driveway on Thursday. According to deputies, the...
Bay County man found guilty of murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jonathan Lozada was found guilty of the murder of Justin Reyes Friday afternoon. It took jurors less than an hour to find Lozada guilty. On Dec. 17, 2019, Lozada shot Reyes twice in the head while robbing Reyes of music equipment. After Lozada killed Reyes he shot a video with […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 8, 2022
Morris Henderson, 47, Grand Ridge, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stephen Davis, 37, Sebring, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Raven McClure, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Heiting, 30, Marianna, Florida: Hold for...
Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County
UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: All roads reopened, officials asking for help in finding vehicle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 5:06 P.M.: The northbound lane of State Road 69 has reopened. FHP officials are currently on the lookout for a black Peterbilt Tractor pulling a lowboy style trailer with a skid steer or other large piece of equipment. Officials believe that this tractor could be their suspect vehicle.
Video: Helicopter lands on Crab Island
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Unusual sight Labor Day weekend on Crab Island. Boat traffic is expected, but a helicopter landing on a boat is unusual. But that’s exactly what happened. A black helicopter slowed and landed behind a large black vessel along the Eastern edge of the tourist hotspot on Sept. 2. Adam Carroll with […]
Comments / 0