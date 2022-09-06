BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A nationwide issue continues to be felt in Bay County. The homeless population is growing and local organizations working to help are struggling to keep up. It seems the main thing standing in the way is a lack of funding. Many of those experiencing homelessness are looking for a place to help them get back on their feet. But only a certain number of women and children can stay in the Panama City Rescue Mission and even though the men’s shelter is technically ready to re-open, officials said they don’t have the money to make it operational.

