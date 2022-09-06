For the first few days of the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, it was hard to focus on anything other than the chaos, gossip, and memes surrounding Don't Worry Darling. The festival, however, is much bigger than that, and once I was able to register literally anything other than the most entertaining Hollywood drama I've seen in a while, I noticed that hair bows had repeatedly appeared on the red carpet, worn by celebrities including Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, and Tessa Tompson. Hair bows began to trickle into the mainstream in spring, but now that it's been spotted on three celebs at a single event, we can finally call it a bonafide trend.

