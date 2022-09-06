Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Leadership Maryland Now Accepting Applications For Class Of 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2023. Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
Nottingham MD
Maryland ‘Move Over’ law to expand on October 1
BALTIMORE, MD—Beginning October 1, 2022, the “Move Over” law in Maryland will expand. The expanded law will require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. Warning signals may include hazard lights, road flares, or...
Bay Net
Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t?
The list of events reveals a lot about the circles Moore travels in and the powerbrokers who are trying to gain influence with him. The post Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
doctorofcredit.com
[MD only] APGFCU $100/$200 Checking Bonus
Update 9/10/22: There is a $200 bonus for teachers and school staff. Availability: You must live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Harford or Cecil County or certain areas in Middle River, Maryland. Direct deposit required: Yes, monthly direct deposits totaling at least $200. Additional requirements: Online banking &...
USS Carter Hall heads to Inner Harbor to participate in Maryland's Fleet Week
BALTIMORE -- One of the Naval Ships that will be front and center throughout Fleet Week is the USS Carter Hall, an amphibious warship making its way up the Chesapeake Bay.WJZ's Sean Streicher boarded a MH-60 Seahawk helicopter to rendezvous with the USS Carter Hall as it makes its way up the Chesapeake Bay en route to Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore."The Fightin 50, otherwise known as the USS Carter Hall, was built to keep America safe and the world seas free and open to commerce," Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, the commander of Carrier Strike Group Two, said.The 610-foot...
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin warns that people are moving out of Virginia. So just who’s moving?
Want more news from Southwest and Southside hat you’re not getting anywhere else? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Something not-so-good has been happening in Virginia for the past nine years and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is the first governor to make a big deal about it. At...
Your Credit Scores Can’t Be Used to Raise Your Car Insurance Rate in Maryland
Like it or not, your credit score plays a major role in your financial life, from determining whether you can get a home loan to how much you pay for insurance. But there is a notable exception in Maryland: by law, car insurance companies can’t use a person’s credit score to deny an application, cancel a policy, refuse to renew a policy or increase premiums during a renewal. But they can use an individual’s credit history to assess premiums on any new policies.
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Announces New Grant Program For Maryland Non-Public Schools
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland will launch a new $1.6 million grant program to provide additional support for non-public schools. “Every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in,” said Governor Hogan....
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins to go out of network with CareFirst on Dec. 5 without new contract
Johns Hopkins will go out of network with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield on Dec. 5 if the two sides are unable to reach a new contract, The Baltimore Sun reported Sept. 8. Johns Hopkins Health System President Kevin Sowers told the Sun that the cost of providing care rose 21 percent over the past decade, but CareFirst's rate increase was only 10 percent. He said CareFirst was paying less than other insurers.
Bay Net
WANTED FOR ESCAPE: Sheriff Searching For Benjamin Jamal Washington
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Benjamin Jamal Washington for escape from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. Washington, age 22 of Hyattsville, was serving on pre-trial release for Violation of Probation: Robbery and...
mommypoppins.com
Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall
Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall. Fall is just around the corner in DC, and that means gorgeous weather, no stifling humidity or bugs, and beautiful fall foliage. It's the perfect time to enjoy all of the wonderful outdoor things to do in DC this fall that are on our fall bucket list for kids, like pumpkin picking, petting zoos, and tons of family-friendly fall festivals. There are also Halloween events galore, amazing exhibits and shows to see, and exciting fall train rides.
Former Hogan campaign donors gave nearly four times as much to Democratic gubernatorial candidate as Republican nominee
ANNAPOLIS—Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, has distanced himself from Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox since Maryland’s primary elections in July. Now, so are some of Hogan’s former campaign donors. Democratic nominee Wes Moore has received nearly four times as much in donations from Hogan’s former financial supporters...
Bay Net
Death Investigation Of A 3-Month-Old Child Underway In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On September 9, 2022, at approximately 9:44 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence in the 45600 block of Jillian Court for an unresponsive 3-month-old female. On arrival, deputies and emergency medical services determined the infant was deceased. Detectives from the St. Mary’s...
Stimulus To Give Maryland Residents Debt Relief
The Biden Administration is providing help for some groups of student loan borrowers. This aid is a write-off of up to $20,000 for some and a one-year pause for others. Maryland wants more borrowers to benefit by giving them a tax credit. The state has launched a student loan relief program.
Maryland natural resource police charge goose hunter for exceeding legal limit
POCOMOKE CITY, MD -the Maryland natural resources police have announced the arrest of to goose...
At first of three town halls, officials warn new Bay crossing is still years away
After studying 14 potential crossing locations, the state decided last year to build a new bridge or tunnel near the existing Bay Bridge spans. The post At first of three town halls, officials warn new Bay crossing is still years away appeared first on Maryland Matters.
whereverfamily.com
Gaylord Hotels’ ICE! and New Holiday Experiences
Gaylord Hotels invites family travelers to get in the holiday mood with the announcement of its holiday season programming. Christmas at Gaylord Hotels takes place at Gaylord Opryland in Tennessee, Gaylord Texan in Texas, Gaylord Palms in Florida, Gaylord Rockies in Colorado, and Gaylord National in Maryland. The brand’s Christmas...
