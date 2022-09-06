Read full article on original website
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot
A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference. The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the board to put it on the Nov. 8 ballot. The board is comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans. The Republicans had voted no last week, effectively killing the proposal with a 2-2 tie. Supporters had submitted more than 750,000 signatures, easily clearing the minimum needed to get on the ballot.
Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access
A Michigan election board has approved a November ballot question on whether the state should expand opportunities to vote. Friday's approval by the Board of State Canvassers came a day after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so. Supporters of Promote the Vote 2022 submitted signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters. The measure would require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications, and allow voters to join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election. It also would allow voters to verify their identity with a signed statement or a photo ID. Republicans oppose the measures, saying they would open the door to fraud.
Epic-MRA poll results: Michigan gun control
Lansing-based EPIC-MRA recently conducted a statewide poll surveying 600 registered Michigan voters with 70% of them reached by cell phone. The topic; gun safety laws and curbing gun violence. Two-thirds of respondents supported stricter gun safety laws. The survey identified 13 gun safety proposals with a majority of Democrats, Republicans, Independents, gun owners, CPL license holders and NRA members supported eight of the 13 measures.
