Florida’s Flagler Beach has had to bring in over a million cubic feet of sand, to replace what it’s lost to erosion. It’s one of many beaches on both coasts of the U.S. that is threatened by erosion. The problem is growing. Texas A&M professor Samuel Brody told CBS News “there is not one variable that's causing the erosion problem.” He added that a confluence of factors, including climate change and overdevelopment close to the shoreline, are to blame.

FLAGLER BEACH, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO