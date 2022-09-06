Read full article on original website
Related
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
Never Forget! 9/11 Ceremonies on Sunday Around Ocean County, New Jersey
Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States. Over two decades now since that day which we will never forget. As we look to Sunday's events locally here in Ocean County, we hope if you cannot attend a ceremony that you will take a moment to reflect and remember those who were lost and those who gave their all as first responders during the worst civilian attack in our nation's history.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Here’s how you can remember 9/11 in NJ this year
Each year, New Jerseyans as well as NJ organizations pay beautiful tributes to those affected by 9/11. Many of us living in NJ work or live within sight of the city and it seems that with every passing year, the remembrance doesn’t get much easier. We can, however, make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents
Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
Jersey City man jumps in bay, but can’t elude Bayonne police
A Jersey City man who jumped into the Newark Bay in an attempt to elude Bayonne police has been charged with multiple offenses after police found the car he was using had been reported stolen. Victor M. Casado-Antuna, 23, was taken into custody at 12:44 a.m. Saturday from the area...
This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
8 firefighters hurt, 3 critically after two fire trucks collide while heading to New Jersey fire
The fire trucks were heading to a fire at an electronics store in Paterson and crashed at the intersection of Broadway and Straight St.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two New Jersey men plead guilty to calculated brazen thefts of South Jersey car owners
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally calculated schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
DWI checkpoints in Monmouth County – Here’s where
In an effort to combat drunk driving, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will have checkpoints set up again this weekend in Shrewsbury and Howell. The Shrewsbury checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. Friday on Route 35. It will run until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider,...
Cops: Shooting at 7-Eleven in Matawan, Old Bridge area leaves 1 hurt
Authorities have asked for the public’s help after a shooting in the Matawan section of Old Bridge left one person wounded. A 911 call on Tuesday around 8:34 p.m., reported the incident in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Old Bridge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
Five Arrested After Fleeing Police in Stolen Porsche
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Five people have been arrested after fleeing police in a stolen Porsche...
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
The rebranding of New Jersey’s Monmouth Mall: A must to survive (Opinion)
Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey, was always a necessary destination for every family member living in a wide radius of the major mall. It was the place to go to get everything you need for you personally and for special occasions like birthdays, holiday gifts and it was all located under one roof.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Round 2 Top 5 Vote Now: Best High School Marching Band in Ocean County, NJ
Oh man, to me there is nothing better than a Friday night at a local football game listening to the marching band in their seats playing their hearts out. I love sitting right next to them in the bleachers. That is the BEST school spirit!. I tried to play several...
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
State issues work-stop order against developer of Newark high school
State labor officials on Thursday ordered a halt to work on converting a former hospital in Newark into a technical high school that would be leased by the district, alleging the private developer, his general contractor and a subcontractor had been underpaying workers. In issuing a stop-work order on the...
Toddler remains hospitalized 3 weeks after N.J. amusement park train strike
A 2-year-old was in stable condition Thursday, nearly three weeks after being hit by a train ride at the Land of Make Believe amusement park in Warren County, authorities said. The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the park in Hope Township. The toddler was flown...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0