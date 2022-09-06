ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield, NJ

Never Forget! 9/11 Ceremonies on Sunday Around Ocean County, New Jersey

Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States. Over two decades now since that day which we will never forget. As we look to Sunday's events locally here in Ocean County, we hope if you cannot attend a ceremony that you will take a moment to reflect and remember those who were lost and those who gave their all as first responders during the worst civilian attack in our nation's history.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
South Plainfield, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Phil Murphy
