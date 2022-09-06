Read full article on original website
Investigation into Elderly Woman’s Stolen Tractor, Water Theft Leads to Neighboring Illegal Cannabis Grow
RURAL GOLD HILL, Ore. – While investigating a report of a stolen tractor, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Patrol deputies discovered water being diverted to a neighboring illegal cannabis grow. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives assisted JCSO Patrol in serving a search warrant at the suspect’s property on the 2900 block of Birdseye Creek Road this morning. On scene, investigators discovered the stolen tractor along with the victim’s utility trailer and two horse saddles. The water, tractor, and trailer were stolen from the suspect’s elderly neighbor. Investigators discovered the suspect had stolen approximately 1600 gallons of water from the neighbor.
DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM SEIZES THOUSANDS OF PLANTS, PROCESSED AND HANGING/DRYING POT DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal Marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. According to this press release, located...
Oregon State Police makes illegal marijuana bust
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County on Thursday, September 8th. According to OSP, located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal...
Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office updates Mountain Fire evacuation orders and warnings
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says that the Mountain Fire has crossed the containment line. Gazelle Callahan Road is closed at Scarface Road.
1 killed in west Medford shooting, police investigating
MEDFORD, Ore. - 2:40 p.m. UPDATE - Medford Police Detectives have identified a suspect in the homicide. Police are on the lookout for Shawn Robert Conte who is 26 years old. Conte should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this subject please call 911. If you have information that may lead to his whereabouts, please call Medford Police Detective Hull (541-774-2283).
Police shoot, kill bear that attacked Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police shot and killed a black bear Tuesday night 24 hours after it attacked a woman on N. Ross Lane. According to police, the 200-pound black bear attacked a woman in her yard in the 900-block of N. Ross Lane in West Medford Monday night. The woman and her dogs fought the bear off and escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. The bear ran away, tried to cross the street and was hit by a car before it disappeared.
Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Nearly two years after arrest, a judge dismisses charges against former JPR reporter April Ehrlich
On September 22, 2020, April Ehrlich – now a reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting – was in Hawthorne Park, as police were removing camp residents. When Ehrlich attempted to record interactions between police and the campers, she was arrested, handcuffed, and detained. The Medford City Attorney’s Office charged Ehrlich with trespassing and resisting arrest.
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/9 – Medford Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Homicide, Police Kill Bear That Attacked Woman In Medford, Weather Alerts
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq.
Meth arrest after Highway 2 accident
SIDNEY, Iowa – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a methamphetamine arrest following a Highway 2 accident on Saturday, Sept. 3. A press release says deputies responded at 1:05 a.m. to a one-vehicle accident near the 195th Street intersection, where a Cadillac XTS, driven by Jay Tyler, 54 of Medford, Ore., failed to negotiate the lane changeover in the construction zone and stuck a cement barricade.
Van Meter Fire continues to grow in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – 5:29 P.M. UPDATE - There are updated evacuations for the #VanMeterFire. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the Dodds Hollow area north of the town of Merrill. This includes all address on Patricia Lane, Dodds Hollow Road, Pope Road, and north of Taylor Road. ____________________________________________________________
Maintenance projects in Klamath Falls to affect streets, travel routes, water
Beginning next week, the Klamath Falls Public Works Department will conduct several maintenance projects. From Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16, the Streets Division's Asphalt Crew will be performing utility cut repairs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history for Sept. 10
Over 1,500 acres of grain were burned by the fire which started on the Chin Lung Ranch near Midland. The fire was under control but a brisk wind fanned the flames to renewed vigor and caused them to spread to adjoining lands.
Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
