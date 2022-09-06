ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

NJ.com

Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents

Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Two men robbed by gun-toting trio in Hoboken: police

Two men were robbed by three assailants who brandished a handgun on Observer Highway in Hoboken early Sunday morning, authorities said. The victims, described in their early 20s, were near Washington Street at 4:40 a.m. when three men approached and displayed a handgun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The assailants...
HOBOKEN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ

Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
HAZLET, NJ
NJ.com

Crash leaves 23-year-old man dead, another person injured

A multi-vehicle collision left one man dead and another person injured early Friday in Newark, authorities said. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. at Avon Avenue and Bergen Street and involved a Nissan Altima and a BMW, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Victim in fatal Kearny motorcycle crash identified as East Brunswick man

The victim in a fatal crash on Route 7 in Kearny over the holiday weekend has been identified as a 22-yar-old East Brunswick man, Kearny police said. Ahmed Mohamed was riding a motorcycle westbound on Route 7 where it intersects with the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, known as the “Split,” Saturday night at 9:34 when he was involved in a collision with a rented UHaul van driven by a 69-year-old Kearny man, according to a preliminary crash report.
KEARNY, NJ
fox5ny.com

New 9/11 memorial in North Bergen

NEW JERSEY - Sunday marks 21 years since the worst terror attack on U-S soil. Several ceremonies will take place across the U.S. including in New York City to honor the nearly three thousand lives lost on 9-11. 750 New Jersey residents lost their lives during the terrorist attacks - of those, 155 of the victims were Hudson County residents.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
News 12

Police: 17-year-old boy shot across from Lincoln High School

The NYPD has confirmed that a 17-year-old boy was shot across the street from Lincoln High School on Friday. This marks the second teen shot this week near a school. Police say the victim is expected to survive a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Shots were fired on Ocean Parkway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Three Victims Had Been Stabbed When Police Shot Knife-Wielding Englewood Man, 22, NJ AG Says

Three people had been stabbed at an Englewood home over the Labor Day weekend, authorities said, when city police confronted a 22-year-old city man holding a knife. An officer fired a taser at Bernard Placide inside the home on West Englewood Avenue off the corner of Reade Street shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Thursday.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
News 12

Man brutally robbed by group while attending West Indian Day Parade, police say

A group of 12 people attacked and robbed a man in an unprovoked attack at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, police say. The 44-year-old victim was standing on Eastern Parkway around 7 p.m. when the group began to punch and kick his body and head repeatedly, police say, with one suspect also slashing the victim in the chest.
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

