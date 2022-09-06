Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
8 firefighters hurt, 3 critically after two fire trucks collide while heading to New Jersey fire
The fire trucks were heading to a fire at an electronics store in Paterson and crashed at the intersection of Broadway and Straight St.
Jersey City man jumps in bay, but can’t elude Bayonne police
A Jersey City man who jumped into the Newark Bay in an attempt to elude Bayonne police has been charged with multiple offenses after police found the car he was using had been reported stolen. Victor M. Casado-Antuna, 23, was taken into custody at 12:44 a.m. Saturday from the area...
Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents
Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
News 12
Mayor: 2 fire engines collide en route to Paterson fire; 8 firefighters injured
Eight firefighters were injured Saturday evening when two fire engines collided while rushing to a fire in Paterson. The collision occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Straight Street just before 6 p.m. as both engines were on their way to a two-alarm blaze at 141 Main Street. News 12...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two men robbed by gun-toting trio in Hoboken: police
Two men were robbed by three assailants who brandished a handgun on Observer Highway in Hoboken early Sunday morning, authorities said. The victims, described in their early 20s, were near Washington Street at 4:40 a.m. when three men approached and displayed a handgun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The assailants...
Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ
Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Here’s how you can remember 9/11 in NJ this year
Each year, New Jerseyans as well as NJ organizations pay beautiful tributes to those affected by 9/11. Many of us living in NJ work or live within sight of the city and it seems that with every passing year, the remembrance doesn’t get much easier. We can, however, make...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash leaves 23-year-old man dead, another person injured
A multi-vehicle collision left one man dead and another person injured early Friday in Newark, authorities said. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. at Avon Avenue and Bergen Street and involved a Nissan Altima and a BMW, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
LODI FATAL: Electrician From Hudson County Falls To His Death At Construction Site
An electrician fell 40 feet to his death at a Lodi construction site. The 43-year-old outside contractor from Guttenberg was in cardiac arrest while being transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury following the 11:40 a.m. mishap Friday, Sept. 9, on Industrial Road. Fellow workers had done...
Victim in fatal Kearny motorcycle crash identified as East Brunswick man
The victim in a fatal crash on Route 7 in Kearny over the holiday weekend has been identified as a 22-yar-old East Brunswick man, Kearny police said. Ahmed Mohamed was riding a motorcycle westbound on Route 7 where it intersects with the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, known as the “Split,” Saturday night at 9:34 when he was involved in a collision with a rented UHaul van driven by a 69-year-old Kearny man, according to a preliminary crash report.
This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drunk Driver Charged After Driving Car into Ocean
CAPE HENLOPEN, DE – Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man drove his car into...
Five Arrested After Fleeing Police in Stolen Porsche
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Five people have been arrested after fleeing police in a stolen Porsche...
2 more NJ cops sentenced for robbing Paterson residents during illegal searches
Two more Paterson police officers were sentenced on Friday for illegally searching, beating and robbing the people they swore an oath to protect, according to the Department of Justice.
fox5ny.com
New 9/11 memorial in North Bergen
NEW JERSEY - Sunday marks 21 years since the worst terror attack on U-S soil. Several ceremonies will take place across the U.S. including in New York City to honor the nearly three thousand lives lost on 9-11. 750 New Jersey residents lost their lives during the terrorist attacks - of those, 155 of the victims were Hudson County residents.
News 12
Police: 17-year-old boy shot across from Lincoln High School
The NYPD has confirmed that a 17-year-old boy was shot across the street from Lincoln High School on Friday. This marks the second teen shot this week near a school. Police say the victim is expected to survive a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Shots were fired on Ocean Parkway...
Three Victims Had Been Stabbed When Police Shot Knife-Wielding Englewood Man, 22, NJ AG Says
Three people had been stabbed at an Englewood home over the Labor Day weekend, authorities said, when city police confronted a 22-year-old city man holding a knife. An officer fired a taser at Bernard Placide inside the home on West Englewood Avenue off the corner of Reade Street shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Thursday.
News 12
Man brutally robbed by group while attending West Indian Day Parade, police say
A group of 12 people attacked and robbed a man in an unprovoked attack at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, police say. The 44-year-old victim was standing on Eastern Parkway around 7 p.m. when the group began to punch and kick his body and head repeatedly, police say, with one suspect also slashing the victim in the chest.
Jersey City, NJ gets tough on ATVs, dirt bikes on city streets
JERSEY CITY — Dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles have become what some say is the scourge of the city and the municipal council plans to take drastic action to solve the problem. By law, ATVs cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0