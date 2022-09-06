Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Milburn “Ray” Hudnell, Jr.
Milburn “Ray” Hudnell, Jr., age 69, a resident of Wilson, NC passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, September 12, 2022, at Belhaven Community Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM until 2:30 at Paul Funeral Home in Belhaven.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Roberta (Bertie) Ann Engebretsen
Roberta (Bertie) Ann Engebretsen, age 84, passed away peacefully in her Washington home on Friday, September 2, 2022 with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Nelson Engebretsen, her sister, Beverly Hizer Turner and her parents, Jack and LaVergna Dunlap. She...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Nicholas Sparks’ highlights Washington in latest novel
Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks chose Washington as a location in his new novel, “Dreamland.”. This love story is about Colby Mills who was an aspiring musician until a tragedy thwarted his chances of chasing his dream of working full time in music. Instead, he now operates a small family farm in Washington. Taking a reprieve from the farm, he plays a gig in St. Pete Beach, Florida. There, he meets Morgan Lee who is the daughter of wealthy doctors from Chicago. She has a degree from a prestigious college music program and has dreams of moving to Nashville.
thewashingtondailynews.com
High Five: O’Neal is back home and thriving
Northside senior Jayvian O’Neal was born in Washington, but moved to Wake County after his fifth grade year at Northeast Elementary. His family returned to the area for his junior year and O’Neal feels more at home than ever. He qualified for the 1A state track meet in the shot put last spring and has a starting role at tight end and various defensive positions this fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thewashingtondailynews.com
Moore named WSSU tennis coach
Harold Moore started with a $2.48 tennis racket his father bought at Madison Sporting Goods when he was eight years old. Young Harold used the racket on the community courts in Washington that started his path to P.S. Jones and Washington High School, on to North Carolina Central University, then to Winston-Salem where he started his own tennis academy and to Forsythe Country Day School, where his boys teams won the state championship last spring.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Three N.C. ferry routes switch to off-season schedules
MANNS HARBOR – The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new...
thewashingtondailynews.com
HPOW to unveil new mural downtown
Driving through downtown Washington, you may have noticed a green sheet hanging on the side of Lone Leaf Gallery and Custom Frames. That sheet is protecting a mural local artist Samantha Brinson is painting for Historic Port of Washington or HPOW. When completed later this month, the mural will feature...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s drug unit announces arrests
Within the past month, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit have arrested the following eleven (11) people;. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Linwood Whitley, 34...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thewashingtondailynews.com
Hyde County Schools selects Beginning Teacher of the Year
At the most recent Board of Education Meeting on Tuesday, September 6th, Ms. Claire Bergefurd was honored as this school year’s Beginning Teacher of the Year for our school district. Ms. Bergefurd, from Hilliard Ohio, went to school at Wittenberg University, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Seahawks come close, Panthers and Raiders win big
Southside’s plan to remain undefeated derailed at the Riverside 40 yard line in a 23-20 home loss in a match-up of undefeated teams. The Knights (4-0) struck first with two passes for 55 yards and a 7-0 lead on their first possession. The Seahawks ensuing drive stopped when freshman...
thewashingtondailynews.com
City to address stormwater issues
At their next regular meeting on Monday evening (Sept 12), Washington City Council will address stormwater issues throughout the city. According to an agenda published on Thursday, city public works has several requests for action to present to council. Council will vote to apply for financial assistance from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division Water Infrastructure. The agenda did not list how much funding the city plans to request.
Comments / 0