HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Ryan rallied Indianapolis in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Houston Texans in his Colts debut on Sunday, but neither team could score on two overtime possessions each and the game ended in a 20-20 tie. The Texans led 20-3 entering the fourth quarter in coach Lovie Smith’s debut, but Ryan led three successive scoring drives, culminating with his 15-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman with 1:54 remaining. Indianapolis got the ball back with 1:19 left in regulation but was forced to punt — a sign of things to come in the extra period. Houston got the ball first in OT, but Davis Mills was sacked twice, leading to a punt.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 28 MINUTES AGO