Russia weapons buy from North Korea could be millions of rounds of ammo - U.S. official

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia's potential purchase of weapons from North Korea as a result of the Ukraine war could include millions of rounds of ammunition, but there is no indication the deal has been concluded, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Our sense is it could include literally millions of rounds, rockets and artillery shells from North Korea," said John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson.

