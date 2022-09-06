LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ASUN play has arrived for the Bellarmine University men's soccer team, which heads to Liberty for a 1 p.m. (ET) contest Saturday afternoon. In Bellarmine's previous two seasons in Division I and the ASUN, the Knights (2-1-1) met Liberty (1-1-1) on three occasions, splitting a pair of overtime contests in the spring of 2021 before BU won the fall 2021 matchup, 2-1, at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Bellarmine earned berths in the ASUN Tournament semifinals in both seasons in the league.

