ASUN announces 2023 women's tennis conference schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ASUN Conference released the 2023 women's tennis league schedule this weekend. While there are 13 teams in the conference for the 2023 season, Bellarmine will play eight matches versus different teams over the course of four weeks. Bellarmine will host four ASUN contests at the...
Women's soccer caps nonconference play with draw against Cougars
CHICAGO, Ill. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team concluded nonconference play with a scoreless draw Sunday at Chicago State. Bellarmine (0-3-4) posted its fourth tie in seven matches. It was the first stalemate of the season for Chicago State, which moved to 1-6-1. SeniorElyssa Francis and sophomore Cambria Kingman combined for the shutout in goal. Bellarmine's defense notched its third shutout of the season.
Men's soccer to open ASUN play at Liberty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ASUN play has arrived for the Bellarmine University men's soccer team, which heads to Liberty for a 1 p.m. (ET) contest Saturday afternoon. In Bellarmine's previous two seasons in Division I and the ASUN, the Knights (2-1-1) met Liberty (1-1-1) on three occasions, splitting a pair of overtime contests in the spring of 2021 before BU won the fall 2021 matchup, 2-1, at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Bellarmine earned berths in the ASUN Tournament semifinals in both seasons in the league.
Women's soccer concludes nonconference play with trip to Chicago State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team will wrap up nonconference play when the Knights visit Chicago State for a 2 p.m. (ET) contest Sunday. Bellarmine (0-3-3) and Chicago State (2-5) met last season in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. The Knights never trailed, going up 1-0 and 3-1 before pulling out a 3-2 victory. Returners Grady Clark and Zenia Nava scored two of the goals for Bellarmine.
Knights fall to Seattle and Gardner-Webb in 2022 home debut
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine volleyball team made its home debut on Friday in the Hawthorn Suites Louisville East Bellarmine Invitational at Knights Hall, where the host team fell in both of its matches. The Knights dropped a 3-0 decision to Seattle in the afternoon and lost a heartbreaker in five...
Women's soccer edged 1-0 by RedHawks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In its final nonconference home game, the Bellarmine University women's soccer dropped a 1-0 decision to Miami (Ohio) on Thursday night at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. After Bellarmine (0-3-3) and Miami (3-2-1) were scoreless at halftime, the RedHawks took a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute...
Bellarmine field hockey faces James Madison in home opener, travels to Indiana this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After four straight road games and nearly 6,000 miles over travel over two weeks, Bellarmine field hockey is ready for its home opener. This weekend, the Knights (0-4) host James Madison (2-2) on Saturday at 5:00 p.m., followed by a quick trip to Bloomington for a matchup with Indiana (3-2) on Sunday at 4:00 p.m.
