ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 1

Related
WLOS.com

Family business behind NC Mountain State Fair has almost 100 years of history

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The multi-generational life in amusement rides for Jim Drew all started with a train ride in 1931, before he was even born. "Back during the Great Depression, my great-grandfather was a section foreman for the railroad and a train came through town hauling equipment to Florida. It was rides," said Drew, the CEO of Drew Exposition. "He hopped on the train while they were hauling equipment and got a job with them. That’s how we got in this.”
ECONOMY
WLOS.com

NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WLOS.com

Utah family, friends of imprisoned Navy lieutenant urge White House to pay attention

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Supporters of an imprisoned U.S. Navy lieutenant with Utah ties gathered to march in Salt Lake City and call for his release. Family and friends of Lt. Ridge Alkonis took their message up State Street to the Utah State Capitol Saturday morning, hoping their continued public push for his release from prison in Japan will eventually get the attention of the White House.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WLOS.com

WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Memorial Day#The South Carolina Dept#Scdps#Georgetown
WLOS.com

Transferring credits between UNC system schools just got easier

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transferring credits between North Carolina's higher education systems just got easier. Thursday, Sept. 8, the University of North Carolina launched what it calls the common numbering system. It's a database that helps students, advisors and other school officials identify which credits transfer between community colleges...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy