WLOS.com
Family business behind NC Mountain State Fair has almost 100 years of history
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The multi-generational life in amusement rides for Jim Drew all started with a train ride in 1931, before he was even born. "Back during the Great Depression, my great-grandfather was a section foreman for the railroad and a train came through town hauling equipment to Florida. It was rides," said Drew, the CEO of Drew Exposition. "He hopped on the train while they were hauling equipment and got a job with them. That’s how we got in this.”
The 28th annual North Carolina Mountain State Fair is officially underway
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Mountain State Fair kicked off its 28th annual run at the WNC Ag Center Friday morning, Sept. 9 with the gates opening at 9 a.m. and the rides an hour later. This year to help keep the lines at the gates...
1 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after man loses control of motorcycle, crashes in GSMNP
GATLINBURG, TN (WLOS) — A man was pronounced dead late Friday morning, Sept. 9, and one other person was airlifted to a nearby hospital as a result of a motorcycle crash on Newfound Gap Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a spokesperson said. GSMNP rangers responded to a...
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
Western NC rocks out to help local pet rescues in need at Blue Ghost Brewing Co.
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina was rockin’ out to help animals in need Saturday, Sept. 10 at Blue Ghost Brewing Company in Fletcher. The fifth annual Rockin' for Rescue took place Saturday, as western North Carolina's largest pet rescue charity event of the year. The event...
Utah family, friends of imprisoned Navy lieutenant urge White House to pay attention
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Supporters of an imprisoned U.S. Navy lieutenant with Utah ties gathered to march in Salt Lake City and call for his release. Family and friends of Lt. Ridge Alkonis took their message up State Street to the Utah State Capitol Saturday morning, hoping their continued public push for his release from prison in Japan will eventually get the attention of the White House.
WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
WNC natural gas customers can offset or achieve net zero emissions, help other projects
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A company that provides natural gas to mountain residents has started a program to help customers offset their carbon footprint and support renewable natural gas projects. Through Dominion Energy's GreenTherm program, customers can voluntarily purchase carbon offsets (they balance emissions from one source by reducing...
Transferring credits between UNC system schools just got easier
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transferring credits between North Carolina's higher education systems just got easier. Thursday, Sept. 8, the University of North Carolina launched what it calls the common numbering system. It's a database that helps students, advisors and other school officials identify which credits transfer between community colleges...
