Sixers to sign free agent big man Montrezl Harrell to a 2-year deal

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting set to begin training camp at the end of September in preparation for the 2022-23 season and now they are in the process of putting the finishing touches on their roster in order to properly contend in the East.

At the moment, the Sixers have one of the strongest starting lineups in the NBA, but the bench could still use some help. Specifically, the backup big man spot behind superstar Joel Embiid. Youngsters Paul Reed and Charles Bassey will get their chance, but Philadelphia needed a proven veteran who can be relied upon.

On Tuesday, the Sixers signed former 6th Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell to a 2-year deal. He played for coach Doc Rivers while with the Los Angeles Clippers and he averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in the 2021-22 season playing for the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets.

While Harrell was with the Wizards, he got into a scuffle with Embiid and the two of them exchanged words after the contest. Not uncommon for opposing big men when they face Embiid, but now that he is a Sixer, the two of them will have to play nice as they move forward with their title quest.

One has to remember that Rivers does prefer experience for his bench units. That’s why the Harrell addition makes sense in this case and he will be somebody who give the big fella his rest as well as spot start when the time calls for it.