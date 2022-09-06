Read full article on original website
8 firefighters hurt, 3 critically after two fire trucks collide while heading to New Jersey fire
The fire trucks were heading to a fire at an electronics store in Paterson and crashed at the intersection of Broadway and Straight St.
New York City woman dies after being impaled on fence after struck by car
New York, NY- The New York City Police Department reported that a Bronx woman impaled...
Jersey City man jumps in bay, but can’t elude Bayonne police
A Jersey City man who jumped into the Newark Bay in an attempt to elude Bayonne police has been charged with multiple offenses after police found the car he was using had been reported stolen. Victor M. Casado-Antuna, 23, was taken into custody at 12:44 a.m. Saturday from the area...
Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents
Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
Mayor: 2 fire engines collide en route to Paterson fire; 8 firefighters injured
Eight firefighters were injured Saturday evening when two fire engines collided while rushing to a fire in Paterson. The collision occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Straight Street just before 6 p.m. as both engines were on their way to a two-alarm blaze at 141 Main Street. News 12...
Two men robbed by gun-toting trio in Hoboken: police
Two men were robbed by three assailants who brandished a handgun on Observer Highway in Hoboken early Sunday morning, authorities said. The victims, described in their early 20s, were near Washington Street at 4:40 a.m. when three men approached and displayed a handgun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The assailants...
Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ
Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Crash leaves 23-year-old man dead, another person injured
A multi-vehicle collision left one man dead and another person injured early Friday in Newark, authorities said. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. at Avon Avenue and Bergen Street and involved a Nissan Altima and a BMW, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
Police Investigating Random Attack of Two in Midtown Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Two people were assaulted in random attacks that occurred within 15...
LODI FATAL: Electrician From Hudson County Falls To His Death At Construction Site
An electrician fell 40 feet to his death at a Lodi construction site. The 43-year-old outside contractor from Guttenberg was in cardiac arrest while being transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury following the 11:40 a.m. mishap Friday, Sept. 9, on Industrial Road. Fellow workers had done...
84-year-old pilot hospitalized after plane veers off runway at N.J. airport
An 84-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after the small plane he was piloting ran off a runway at Essex County Airport in Fairfield, authorities said. The man, whose name was not released, twice aborted take-offs — once because the passenger door on the 52-year-old plane was not properly closed and another time for unknown reasons, according to Fairfield police.
FDNY: 7 hurt in multi-car crash on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp, several seriously
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A multi-vehicle crash on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp injured seven people — several seriously — and sparked a large emergency response Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Hylan and Locust Avenue, according to an official from the FDNY’s...
This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
Victim in fatal Kearny motorcycle crash identified as East Brunswick man
The victim in a fatal crash on Route 7 in Kearny over the holiday weekend has been identified as a 22-yar-old East Brunswick man, Kearny police said. Ahmed Mohamed was riding a motorcycle westbound on Route 7 where it intersects with the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, known as the “Split,” Saturday night at 9:34 when he was involved in a collision with a rented UHaul van driven by a 69-year-old Kearny man, according to a preliminary crash report.
New Liberty MS principal arrested for DWI after car crash in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The newly hired principal of Liberty Middle School was arrested in West Orange on Aug. 30 for driving while intoxicated after she crashed and caused property damage on two private properties on Rock Spring Road. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was leaving a fundraising event for Councilman Bill Rutherford, who is running for mayor, and caused property damage at the two properties, according to a West Orange Police Department report. The West Orange School District has placed Dooley-Malloy on administrative leave.
Drunk Driver Charged After Driving Car into Ocean
CAPE HENLOPEN, DE – Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man drove his car into...
2 more NJ cops sentenced for robbing Paterson residents during illegal searches
Two more Paterson police officers were sentenced on Friday for illegally searching, beating and robbing the people they swore an oath to protect, according to the Department of Justice.
MaryAnne DeFuccio, mother and daughter of N.J. lawmakers, dies at 79
MaryAnne DeFuccio, the mother of Assemblywoman DeAnne DeFuccio (R-Upper Saddle River) and the daughter of the late State Sen. William F. Kelly (D-Jersey City), died on September 9. She was 79. She grew up as one of nine children of Bill and Cathleen Kelly. Her father spent 16 years in...
Police: 17-year-old boy shot across from Lincoln High School
The NYPD has confirmed that a 17-year-old boy was shot across the street from Lincoln High School on Friday. This marks the second teen shot this week near a school. Police say the victim is expected to survive a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Shots were fired on Ocean Parkway...
