The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Never Forget! 9/11 Ceremonies on Sunday Around Ocean County, New Jersey
Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States. Over two decades now since that day which we will never forget. As we look to Sunday's events locally here in Ocean County, we hope if you cannot attend a ceremony that you will take a moment to reflect and remember those who were lost and those who gave their all as first responders during the worst civilian attack in our nation's history.
This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
Two New Jersey men plead guilty to calculated brazen thefts of South Jersey car owners
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally calculated schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
Round 2 Top 5 Vote Now: Best High School Marching Band in Ocean County, NJ
Oh man, to me there is nothing better than a Friday night at a local football game listening to the marching band in their seats playing their hearts out. I love sitting right next to them in the bleachers. That is the BEST school spirit!. I tried to play several...
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
Jersey City, NJ gets tough on ATVs, dirt bikes on city streets
JERSEY CITY — Dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles have become what some say is the scourge of the city and the municipal council plans to take drastic action to solve the problem. By law, ATVs cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of...
Woman threw screwdriver at NJ Transit bus driver in Bayonne, NJ, police say
BAYONNE — A Jersey City woman has been charged with aggravated assault and a weapon offense in connection with an alleged attack on a NJ Transit bus driver. According to Bayonne police, 34-year-old Crystal Tucker threw a screwdriver at the driver before exiting the bus at 25th Street and Avenue C. The screwdriver never made contact with the driver, a 52-year-old male, because of a plexiglass barrier surrounding the driver area.
Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ
Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
Happy 45th Anniversary to the Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River, NJ
The Popcorn Rescue Zoo is an amazing place home to wildlife, farm animals, birds, and other animals who suffered cruelty, injury, illness, handicap, old age, and animals and birds that could not be safely returned to the wild. I've been to the Popcorn Park Zoo many times. I love visiting...
This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
The Fat Amy: New Jersey restaurant has taco that’s 4 pounds!
Tito's Burritos and Wings has always been one of my favorite Mexican spots in New Jersey. If you have not visited yet, you are missing out. They have several locations in NJ including stores in Morristown, Summit, Ridgewood and South Orange. They also just opened their newest location in Tenafly.
Man stabbed 3 victims before fatal Englewood, NJ police-involved shooting, AG says
ENGLEWOOD — A 22-year-old man had stabbed three people and had a knife when he was fatally shot by police responding to a domestic violence call, according to the Attorney General's Office. Bernard Placide, of Englewood, was killed on Sept. 3, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement....
Will the summer drought affect NJ Christmas tree supplies?
While the summer drought in New Jersey has affected many lawns, flowers, gardens, and even crops, let’s look further down the line. Will it affect New Jersey’s supply of Christmas trees?. In North Jersey, the summer drought has not yet affected Christmas tree supplies, said Donna Allison Cole,...
Turning the Page: Ocean County, NJ Commissioner looks back on summer success and previews shoulder season
The summer season is winding down with about two weeks left to spare to enjoy some warmer temps, sunshine and more before it starts to feel and look like fall at the Jersey Shore. While the numbers are still being tallied up from the summer as we head into shoulder...
The 10 Most Annoying Things Ocean County NJ Drivers Do, According to You
When it came to sharing your frustrations about local drivers, you did not hold back. Driving is a necessary evil. It feels like a rarity to be able to drive to a destination without complaining about someone else on the road. I know I'm not the only one who feels...
2nd Annual Pizza Crawl In Honor Of Our Vets Happening In Seaside Heights, NJ This Saturday
How many slices of pizza do you think you could eat at once?. Would that number increase if I told you that you were eating for a good cause?. Let's see if you are ready to put your money where your mouth is. Guy Madsen, organizer and creator of the...
