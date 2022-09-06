ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield, NJ

94.3 The Point

Never Forget! 9/11 Ceremonies on Sunday Around Ocean County, New Jersey

Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States. Over two decades now since that day which we will never forget. As we look to Sunday's events locally here in Ocean County, we hope if you cannot attend a ceremony that you will take a moment to reflect and remember those who were lost and those who gave their all as first responders during the worst civilian attack in our nation's history.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Woman threw screwdriver at NJ Transit bus driver in Bayonne, NJ, police say

BAYONNE — A Jersey City woman has been charged with aggravated assault and a weapon offense in connection with an alleged attack on a NJ Transit bus driver. According to Bayonne police, 34-year-old Crystal Tucker threw a screwdriver at the driver before exiting the bus at 25th Street and Avenue C. The screwdriver never made contact with the driver, a 52-year-old male, because of a plexiglass barrier surrounding the driver area.
BAYONNE, NJ
94.3 The Point

Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ

Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
HAZLET, NJ
94.3 The Point

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ
94.3 The Point

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

