Never Forget! 9/11 Ceremonies on Sunday Around Ocean County, New Jersey
Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States. Over two decades now since that day which we will never forget. As we look to Sunday's events locally here in Ocean County, we hope if you cannot attend a ceremony that you will take a moment to reflect and remember those who were lost and those who gave their all as first responders during the worst civilian attack in our nation's history.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
White Supremacists Crash Labor Day Parade In Central Jersey
A white supremacist group crashed a Labor Day parade in Central Jersey. Wearing American flag masks and carrying a protest banner, the organization's members joined the rear of South Plainfield's parade — unauthorized —on Monday, Sept. 5, according to town officials. Members of the New Jersey European Heritage...
White supremacists crashed N.J. town’s Labor Day parade, mayor says
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy organization showed up unannounced for the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade Monday wearing American flag masks and carrying a large banner that called for border closings. The town’s mayor Tweeted that the group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, did not register...
This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
Cops: Shooting at 7-Eleven in Matawan, Old Bridge area leaves 1 hurt
Authorities have asked for the public’s help after a shooting in the Matawan section of Old Bridge left one person wounded. A 911 call on Tuesday around 8:34 p.m., reported the incident in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Old Bridge...
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
Round 2 Top 5 Vote Now: Best High School Marching Band in Ocean County, NJ
Oh man, to me there is nothing better than a Friday night at a local football game listening to the marching band in their seats playing their hearts out. I love sitting right next to them in the bleachers. That is the BEST school spirit!. I tried to play several...
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
Support Surges For Family Of NY Nursing Student Killed In Virginia House Party Shooting
Support was surging for the family of a student from New York who was shot and killed at a house party in Virginia Labor Day Weekend. Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a Harlem, NY native, was a second-year pre-nursing student at Norfolk State University. She and Zabre Miller, 25, both died in...
3 N.J. cops convicted of robbing residents get up to 2 years in federal prison
One of the former officers had dreams of being a police chief. Another was living his dream of being a cop, something he always wanted after moving to New Jersey from the Dominican Republic. The third didn’t think twice about his illegal conduct because he said it was all around him.
Jersey City, NJ gets tough on ATVs, dirt bikes on city streets
JERSEY CITY — Dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles have become what some say is the scourge of the city and the municipal council plans to take drastic action to solve the problem. By law, ATVs cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of...
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ
Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
NJ cops, good Samaritans lift car off 87-year-old woman
MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — Good Samaritans and first responders lifted a vehicle off an 87-year-old woman after she was struck Tuesday afternoon. The woman was hit around 12:10 p.m. near the Middlesex post office on Hawthorne Avenue according to Chief of Police Matthew Geist. When police arrived, the group including three cops and five civilians worked together to lift the vehicle and free the woman. She suffered injuries to her hips and pelvis and was taken to RWJ University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
Three New Jersey men plead guilty to killing undercover informant of major drug enterprise
Three New Jersey men have all admitted to and plead guilty to their respective roles in the murder of a federal informant among other offenses while defending their drug enterprise. The information from the investigation and court case was released by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. An...
Happy 45th Anniversary to the Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River, NJ
The Popcorn Rescue Zoo is an amazing place home to wildlife, farm animals, birds, and other animals who suffered cruelty, injury, illness, handicap, old age, and animals and birds that could not be safely returned to the wild. I've been to the Popcorn Park Zoo many times. I love visiting...
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
Jersey City set to dole out $1.1 million in grants to two groups led by Hudson politicians
Organizations headed by two prominent Hudson County politicians would receive more than $1.1 million in grants from Jersey City under two resolutions expected to be approved at Thursday’s city council meeting. The city is prepared to give Team Walker, operated by Hudson County District 3 Commissioner Jerry Walker, $800,000...
