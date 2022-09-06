Read full article on original website
Partner with Metroport Meals on Wheels
The City of Southlake proudly partners with local organizations to enhance the services we provide to our residents. For the Southlake Senior Activity Center, our partnership with Metroport Meals on Wheels is essential to providing our Senior Center members with a warm meal every week. Our weekly Metroport Meals on Wheels Luncheons regularly draw a large crowd to the Senior Center. For just $5 a week, Senior Center members can enjoy a restaurant-cooked lunch with their friends, volunteers, and Senior Center staff. This decades-long partnership provides Southlake’s 55 and better community with hundreds of delicious meals each year!
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (September 2nd-September 8th, 2022)
Here are some of the many calls and incidents we responded to for the week of September 2nd through September 8th, 2022:. –Officers responded to a terroristic threat at Costco, in which an irate person made threats to the business. We traced the call to a possible suspect and completed an information report.
