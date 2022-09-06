The City of Southlake proudly partners with local organizations to enhance the services we provide to our residents. For the Southlake Senior Activity Center, our partnership with Metroport Meals on Wheels is essential to providing our Senior Center members with a warm meal every week. Our weekly Metroport Meals on Wheels Luncheons regularly draw a large crowd to the Senior Center. For just $5 a week, Senior Center members can enjoy a restaurant-cooked lunch with their friends, volunteers, and Senior Center staff. This decades-long partnership provides Southlake’s 55 and better community with hundreds of delicious meals each year!

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO