MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have taken a man into custody who they say went on a shooting spree across the city and recorded his crimes on Facebook. Memphis police said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was driving a light blue Infiniti and was responsible for multiple shootings in the city. Police said he later switched vehicles to a grey Toyota SUV with an Arkansas license plate.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO