New Bedford Woman Stuck in Traffic for 5 Hours After I-95 Completely Flooded
Areas of Rhode Island were underwater on Monday after intense rain fell for hours, causing major roadways such as the Thurbers Avenue curve to flood, and making for horrific driving conditions and unforgiving traffic. On her way home from Connecticut, one New Bedford woman found herself stuck on I-95 for...
WCVB
Video: New England developer escapes partial building collapse during storm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Dust flew, the lights went out, and a deafening crash filled the air inside a building that partially collapsed Monday during the heavy storms that also brought flooding to southern New England. Video captured by Jerry Batista recorded the dramatic moments inside the building at 215...
Berkeley Beacon
PHOTOS: Flash flooding closes RI roadways
Roadways including I-95 and Route 10 became completely blocked by floodwaters, leaving drivers stranded for hours.
hot969boston.com
Person Reportedly Stabbed In Auburn (DEVELOPING)
Multiple crews were on the scene of an alleged stabbing in Auburn during the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Matthew Gregoire (@BreakngNewsPhtg) on Twitter. The man involved was said to have sustained serious injuries just outside the Polar Beverages building on Sword Street, Gregoire said. Auburn Police told...
Eyewitness News
Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
WPMI
Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
capecod.com
Several ambulances called to a crash reportedly involving a school van on Route 6 in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – Emergency officials are responding to crash reportedly involving a school van in West Barnstable. The crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 65 (Route 149). A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring several ambulances to the scene. One lane of traffic was reported blocked eastbound. No serious injuries were reported. One lane of traffic was reported blocked approaching the scene. A heavy duty wrecker was pulling what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan from the woods on the side of the highway. A Red Honda CR-V was on the side of the road with heavy damage to its rear-end. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
NECN
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
ABC6.com
‘It’s desperation’: McKee fires back at Foulkes’ criticism after flooding
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee fired back at the criticism from Helana Buonanno Foulkes following Monday’s flooding. “Today was about government incompetence, period. After 18 months in office, Governor McKee should know how to handle a rain storm and he failed,” said Foulkes in a statement Monday.
iheart.com
Rhode Island Rain Totals So Far
Cranston tops the list of rainfall so far. As of Tuesday morning (9/6), Storm Team 10 reports 10 inches have fallen since Monday morning. Greenville and Providence had over eight inches, while Scituate and Johnson recorded six and five inches, respectively. Another inch or two is expected to fall on Tuesday. Check out the totals from Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina Erne.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
capecod.com
Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle collision injured at least one person and closed Route 6A in West Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. Route 6A was closed between Route 130 and the courthouse complex. Further details were not immediately available.
fallriverreporter.com
Building collapses as heavy rains leave drivers stranded on area highways
Heavy downpours today caused massive flooding on area highways and possibly a building collapse. Just before 3:45 p.m., Providence Police cautioned drivers to avoid a list of streets/intersections due to flooding including:. Route 95 95 North and South at Thurbers Avenue, Plainfield Street @ Atwood Street and Hayward Street @...
NBC Connecticut
Rain Drenches Parts of Connecticut Including Norwich, Lisbon
As heavy rain drenched Norwich, in some spots, the ground and drains couldn't keep up with the rain that has fallen so far in this area. Up to three inches fell across the city in a few hours, with radar estimates showing spots got pounded with close to five inches of rain.
Register Citizen
CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm
The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. Rain is expected to continue Wednesday before the sun makes its return on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Experts say the rain...
Man rescues driver from floodwaters in Providence
Pleasant Valley Parkway was one of several roadways that flooded in the capital city Monday afternoon.
Comments / 1