Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit elder uses rap, dancing to fight gun-violence at "Fun City not Gun City"
There were dozens of performers on stage at Saturday's "Fun City Not Gun City" event in Detroit, but many would agree one performer stood out in particular, Joyce Branham.
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
Detroit News
Amazon doles out $250,000 to seven Detroit nonprofits
Amazon is doling out $250,000 to seven Detroit nonprofits dedicated to addressing everything from improving mental health programs to restoring historic sites in the city. Leaders from the organizations as well as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Ian Conyers, Amazon's community engagement representative for Detroit, announced the donation Wednesday in Detroit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGPR-TV62 Celebrates Legacy as US’s First Black-Owned TV Station
The WGPR Historical Society will celebrate the legacy of the nation’s first Black-owned and operated television station, Detroit’s WGPR-TV62. The post WGPR-TV62 Celebrates Legacy as US’s First Black-Owned TV Station appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit
A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
7 ‘Clear Gods’ members from Southfield, Detroit charged in $28 million fake cellphone upgrade scheme
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Detroit man and six current or former Southfield residents from the self-described “Clear Gods” are accused of conducting 26,000 transactions as part of a $28 million fake cellphone upgrade scheme. Scheme details. Officials said the “Clear Gods” group came up with a scheme...
Customers react to rodent concerns at Lafayette Coney Island
(CBS Detroit) - Lafayette Coney Island is known for its famous chili dogs."We have Coneys all over the place in the Metro-Detroit area, but none taste quite like this," said Carmen McIntyre, a return customer."Something about the bite of the hot dog and I'm not sure what they put in the chili but nothing compares."But the restaurant's popular name is leaving a bad taste, following its latest health inspection.Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo is telling Detroit Now inspectors found evidence of rat droppings."I mean, it happens," said Mike Lopez during his stop at the restaurant."I mean there's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kisswtlz.com
Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding Michigan nurseries and greenhouses to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. MDARD’s Pesticide and...
hourdetroit.com
Gucci and Detroit Vs Everybody Release a New Collection
Tommey Walker — the founder of clothing brand Detroit Vs Everybody — has teamed up once more with luxury fashion brand Gucci on a limited-edition capsule collection. Launching today, the DVE 2.0 collection features a baseball bat, large bag, belt bag, backpack, and custom Detroit Vs Everybody patches. The patches support Gucci’s ongoing Off The Grid line, which features items made with recycled, organic, bio-based, and sustainably sourced materials. DVE 2.0 celebrates Gucci’s store opening in Detroit last month and Detroit Month of Design, which is currently taking place throughout the month of September.
Detroit News
Detroit, Dearborn join together for unity block party
The cities of Detroit and Dearborn joined together at the city border Saturday for what community leaders said they hope is the first of many annual block parties. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, joined by Detroit leaders, addressed attendees at the event to exclaim the need for unity between the city, noting his own collaboration with Detroit lawmakers when he served in the state house of representatives from 2017 to 2021. Hammoud said Saturday's unity event acts as a contrast to Dearborn's past of racism as a segregated sundown town.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend
Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
Sugar Factory opens in downtown Detroit: Here's what to know
Nearly fishbowl-size goblets are filled with boozy and non-boozy drinks. Over-the-top milkshakes labeled “insane” are topped with doughnuts or s’mores. Entrees of rainbow beef sliders are served on colored buns. And there’s the 24K edible gold-draped burger served with fries sprinkled with more edible gold. It's served with a 24K rich chocolate...
Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue
For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday. The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah...
Detroit News
7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city
I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
fox2detroit.com
OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DPD: Four injured in shooting on Detroit's Eastside, seeking black Chrysler 300
Detroit police confirm four people were seriously injured Sunday morning in a shooting incident in the 13000 block of East Warren on Detroit's Eastside.
The Oakland Press
KEM gives, and feels, the love during homecoming at The Aretha
It’s always exciting when KEM comes home to perform, particularly the post-Labor Day concerts that have become a tradition at Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. But the Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer found a way to make this year’s visit more special on Friday, Sept. 9. KEM is recording...
Detroit's Marygrove College paved way for Black female students in 1968
Fifty-four years ago, Valerie Deering, arrived at the front doors of the Madame Cadillac building at Marygrove College in Detroit. Her father, she said, carried her bags up to the room she would call her "home away from home" for the next four years, after graduating from Cass Technical High School. Initially, Deering says, her plan was to attend Michigan State University, but something special landed her at Marygrove. ...
Comments / 0