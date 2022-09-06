ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Mississippi State is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Bulldogs offense, defense here

A quick rundown of LSU's opponent for its Southeastern Conference opener, the Mississippi State Bulldogs ... RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: LSU leads 76-36-3 LAST MEETING: LSU 28, Mississippi State 25 (Sept. 25, 2021) On Mississippi State. RECORD: 2-0, 0-0 SEC. RESULTS...
Southern vs. LSU: Jim Kleinpeter gives three takes from the game for the Jaguars

The Jaguars fall somewhere in the vast space between Florida Memorial and LSU, and the picture won’t clear up until a few more weeks down the road. The Jaguars didn’t handle the moment very well, and perhaps with all the distractions and hype it was too overwhelming. A turnover on the game’s first play against an angry team coming off a disappointing loss started the Jaguars on a downhill path. They never could never get traction while the game was competitive.
Southern at LSU: What's at stake; key matchups; numbers to know and more

Jaguar Nation wants to know if the program that won four Black college national titles from 1993-2003 is back. Few are expecting to beat the Tigers for that assurance, but want to see a pride in performance that shows they can’t be intimidated, even in one of the high holy houses of the Power 5 elite. As important as this game is to the city and state for social reasons, it’s a non-conference game and carries less weight than next week’s SWAC opener against Texas Southern in Arlington.
Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur

SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
Ascension Catholic football runs past Opelousas Catholic

The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs used team speed, the arms and legs of the quarterback plus some key defensive stands to beat Opelousas Catholic 34-32 at Floyd Boutte Stadium. “Great back and forth game between teams that both wanted to win badly, much respect to our opponent, they will win some games,” said coach Chris Sanders.
Dunham defense stymies Live Oak in 21-3 victory

In a game that almost felt like a shutout, Dunham got just enough offense to put up three first-half touchdowns and its defense did the rest in a 21-3 at Live Oak. Live Oak (1-1) took a 3-0 lead on its second possession but never got closer than the Dunham 37 the rest of the game. After gaining 53 yards in the first quarter, the Class 5A Eagles picked up 48 yards total offense the rest of the game.
