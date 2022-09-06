Read full article on original website
Record-setting first quarter lifts LSU over Southern in game remembered for the bands
Brian Kelly realized he might have contributed to the problem. As he evaluated himself this week after a messy season-opening loss, Kelly believed he had given LSU’s players too much to think about, making them hesitate. Kelly wanted them to play fast and physical from the beginning of the...
Mississippi State is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Bulldogs offense, defense here
A quick rundown of LSU's opponent for its Southeastern Conference opener, the Mississippi State Bulldogs ... RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: LSU leads 76-36-3 LAST MEETING: LSU 28, Mississippi State 25 (Sept. 25, 2021) On Mississippi State. RECORD: 2-0, 0-0 SEC. RESULTS...
WATCH: LSU and Southern bands join together for a historic and memorable halftime show
The LSU and Southern football teams played against each other for the first time Saturday night, but most fans likely left the stadium talking more about the bands than the game. Southern's band took the field first at halftime, and then the LSU band and its turn. What followed is...
Southern vs. LSU: Jim Kleinpeter gives three takes from the game for the Jaguars
The Jaguars fall somewhere in the vast space between Florida Memorial and LSU, and the picture won’t clear up until a few more weeks down the road. The Jaguars didn’t handle the moment very well, and perhaps with all the distractions and hype it was too overwhelming. A turnover on the game’s first play against an angry team coming off a disappointing loss started the Jaguars on a downhill path. They never could never get traction while the game was competitive.
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
LSU and Southern: The long story of city division, football and a chance to come together
Behind the counter at her family’s store, Janice White moved from one task to the next. She restocked shelves with Columbia blue Southern T-shirts. She organized racks of apparel. She helped customers check out and filled a cardboard box with used hangers. TOP Choice should have closed 25 minutes...
Kick in the pants: Southern’s last-second FG beats LSU against early spread
Were you confident all week LSU would redeem themselves and post a ridiculous score against Southern in their first-ever meeting? With a spread as of Friday night of -49 at Caesars Sportsbook, how could anyone not be confident all night long as the Tigers led 51-0 at halftime and 65-7 a minute into the fourth quarter.
Lifelong Southern fans reflect on a historic first meeting with LSU: 'This game is long overdue'
Henry Baptiste grew up in the shadow of the LSU campus, but with Southern University in his heart. As a young man in the 1950s, when both teams were playing in town, he and friends would watch the Jaguars’ football games in the afternoon, then head over to watch the Tigers that night.
Southern at LSU: What's at stake; key matchups; numbers to know and more
Jaguar Nation wants to know if the program that won four Black college national titles from 1993-2003 is back. Few are expecting to beat the Tigers for that assurance, but want to see a pride in performance that shows they can’t be intimidated, even in one of the high holy houses of the Power 5 elite. As important as this game is to the city and state for social reasons, it’s a non-conference game and carries less weight than next week’s SWAC opener against Texas Southern in Arlington.
Mikaylah Williams headlines four top-100 women's basketball prospects visiting LSU
LSU’s first home football weekend won’t be a big one only for the guys in the shoulder pads and helmets. The LSU women’s basketball team is also using the weekend to welcome a quartet of top 100-ranked players for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle, including two players in the ESPN HoopGurlz top 10.
Alumni of the Human Jukebox reflect on a historic trip to LSU: 'We should continue this'
When T.J. Jackson was a child, some of his friends dressed up like Superman. Others chose Batman. But all Jackson needed to live out his dreams was a plastic trumpet and a blue “S” emblazoned across his chest. Jackson’s idols were not characters from comic books, nor were...
Turnovers, big plays make the difference in Zachary's victory over John Curtis
A combination of defense, big plays and 20 straight second-half points powered top-ranked Zachary to a 40-21 victory over John Curtis in a matchup of marquee Class 5A teams Friday night at Bronco Stadium. Running back Kameron Thomas rushed for 189 yards on 20 carries, while Alabama commitment Eli Holstein...
Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur
SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
Ascension Catholic football runs past Opelousas Catholic
The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs used team speed, the arms and legs of the quarterback plus some key defensive stands to beat Opelousas Catholic 34-32 at Floyd Boutte Stadium. “Great back and forth game between teams that both wanted to win badly, much respect to our opponent, they will win some games,” said coach Chris Sanders.
A late interception was the clincher in Parkview Baptist's game vs. Catholic-New Iberia
Parkview Baptist had surrendered a touchdown and momentum just before halftime Friday night against Catholic-New Iberia. Then, on his team’s first defensive series of the third quarter, senior linebacker Micah Johnson took things into his own hands. Catholic-New Iberia, within a touchdown, had driven to midfield when Johnson diagnosed...
Scene-setter: Win over West Monroe sets up East Ascension's home opener vs. Destrehan
EAHS (1-1) hosts third-ranked Destrehan (2-0) for its home opener Friday night. The game helps highlight a busy schedule of games that also includes Zachary (2-0) hosting St. Augustine (2-0) in this week’s New Orleans area crossovers. “I felt good about this group and their maturity,” Lee said. “And...
A late fourth-quarter surge proved the difference in the Catholic-Warren Easton battle
Daniel Beale threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another score, and Barry Remo II widened a narrow lead when he rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, helping Catholic-Baton Rouge defeat Warren Easton 43-34 victory Friday at Pan American Stadium. The Bears (1-1) took a 29-26 lead into...
‘Don’t give up’: Speakers at LSU, Southern entrepreneur event give advice on resources, persistence
Count Ted James as one of the folks who wasn’t exactly thrilled when LSU and Southern University announced plans in 2020 to play a football game in 2022. “I didn’t want it to just be about football,” said James, a regional administrator for the Small Business Administration, a former state legislator and a Southern alumnus.
Eliza Fletcher was abducted during a run. Here's how Baton Rouge runners honored her memory
Eliza Fletcher was going for a run in Memphis last week when she was abducted and killed. Early Friday morning, joining thousands of people across the country, a group of Baton Rouge runners paid tribute to her in an event called Finish Eliza's Run. Cleotha Abston-Henderson has been charged with...
Dunham defense stymies Live Oak in 21-3 victory
In a game that almost felt like a shutout, Dunham got just enough offense to put up three first-half touchdowns and its defense did the rest in a 21-3 at Live Oak. Live Oak (1-1) took a 3-0 lead on its second possession but never got closer than the Dunham 37 the rest of the game. After gaining 53 yards in the first quarter, the Class 5A Eagles picked up 48 yards total offense the rest of the game.
