Kim Kardashian Insists She Does What She ‘Can’ For Climate Change After Private Jet Backlash

By Sara Whitman
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Balenciaga/AbacaPress / SplashNews

Kim Kardashian is doing what she can to help fight climate change, but she said she also tries to be “realistic” with what works for her jet-set life. “I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help. But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety,” the 41-year-old SKIMS founder stated during Sept. 6 Q&A with Interview. “I have super climate change–involved friends, and I love learning from them. I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life.”

Her comments came after several celebrities were called out for their fuel consumption in a July study published by the analytics agency, Yard, including Kim’s former friend-turned-foe Taylor Swift and Kim’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. In fact, the 24-year-old makeup mogul was dubbed the “climate criminal” after the study came out. Kylie is known for using her private jet, named Kylie Air, quite often and letting her family members borrow it. She even posted a picture of herself cozying up to partner Travis Scott, 31, in front of his and hers private jets two weeks before the study was released. In the beginning of July, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True, along with Rob Kardashian and his baby girl Dream, jetted off to Turks And Caicos in Kylie’s plane.

Aside from climate change, Kim spoke about her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, during the insightful chat with Interview. “He’s a cutie,” she said. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.” As fans know, Kim and Pete got together in Oct. 2021 and split in the beginning of August due to their conflicting work schedules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJGWY_0hkTZoeS00
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated for nine months before going their separate ways (Photo: Johns PKI/SplashNews)

Kim also revealed what she would be doing if she wasn’t always running from one work commitment to the next. “Well, I’m going to dinner with my sisters tonight, so I’d probably do that anyway,” she noted. “I think I’d always be working out. None of that has really changed. Me and my sisters would always work out together. I would be a mom. I’d still want to work, though. I’d probably have a big vintage resale business or something.”

Earlier in the year, Kim made headlines for complaining that no one wants to work for what they have anymore. “I have the best advice for women in business,” she told Variety in March. “Get your f—king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” She later apologized during an interview with Good Morning America, and said her words were “taken out of context.”

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Kate Middleton Reveals How Prince Louis, 4, Reacted To Death Of ‘Great Grannie’ Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton was very forthcoming with a group of fans outside Windsor Palace as she revealed how one of her three children reacted to the loss of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The newly-minted Princess of Wales said Prince Louis, 4, referenced his late great-grandfather, Prince Phillip, when he spoke about the death of the British monarch, as reported by Roya Nikkhah. “[Louis said,] ‘At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now,’” Kate explained, per Roya.
CELEBRITIES
Kourtney Kardashian’s New ‘Lemme’ Brand To Include Clothing, Accessories & More: Docs

Kourtney Kardashian‘s top-secret new brand, Lemme, is not so top-secret anymore! HolllywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY obtained trademark documents filed by the 43-year-old reality star, which reveal exactly what it is she’s selling. On Sept. 6, Kourtney teased her 196 million Instagram followers by posting a photo of herself seated on a loveseat and holding her cell phone. The word ‘lemme’ appeared above her in lowercase letters and, in the caption, she wrote, “You’re gonna wanna sit down for this. Notifications on please.” After a required registration, however, nothing was revealed about what Lemme actually was, leaving fans to speculate. So, what is The Kardashians star’s new mysterious venture?
BEAUTY & FASHION
These Are The Baggy Pants That Gigi Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve noticed that looser-fitting clothing has been on trend lately, don’t worry – you haven’t traveled back in time. Recently, celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Eva Longoria have been spotted wearing baggy pants and crop tops that are reminiscent of Y2K vibes. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the same look.
APPAREL
Irina Shayk & Daughter Lea, 5, In NYC Amid Romance Rumors With Ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk, 36, took to the streets of NYC for a walk with her daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 5, on Sept. 8. The Russian-born model opted for a relaxed all-black look on Thursday with loose-fitting trousers and loosely-buttoned black long sleeve blouse. She paired the ensemble with on-trend dark sunglasses and Burberry loafers, and wore her soft brunette locks down with naturally loose waves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spice Girls Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth After Her Death At 96: ‘Epitome of Dignity’

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, members of legendary 90s pop sensation the Spice Girls took to their official Instagram accounts to share in the UK’s day of mourning and remembrance. Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham Emma Bunton, Geri Horner all posted heartwarming statements about the loss of the country’s longest ruling monarch, at 70 years on the throne. Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) had not yet posted a statement at the time of publication.
CELEBRITIES
​Why Prince Harry’s Kids Can Now Use ‘Prince’ & ‘Princess’ Titles After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor are now able to use the titles “Prince” and “Princess,” following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 9. The two kids are now allowed to use the titles, because they are now the grandchildren of a sovereign (King Charles III), whereas they were great-grandchildren to Queen Elizabeth, according to The Guardian.
RELATIONSHIPS
