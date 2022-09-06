Kim Kardashian Insists She Does What She ‘Can’ For Climate Change After Private Jet Backlash

Image Credit: Balenciaga/AbacaPress / SplashNews

Kim Kardashian is doing what she can to help fight climate change, but she said she also tries to be “realistic” with what works for her jet-set life. “I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help. But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety,” the 41-year-old SKIMS founder stated during Sept. 6 Q&A with Interview. “I have super climate change–involved friends, and I love learning from them. I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life.”

Her comments came after several celebrities were called out for their fuel consumption in a July study published by the analytics agency, Yard, including Kim’s former friend-turned-foe Taylor Swift and Kim’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. In fact, the 24-year-old makeup mogul was dubbed the “climate criminal” after the study came out. Kylie is known for using her private jet, named Kylie Air, quite often and letting her family members borrow it. She even posted a picture of herself cozying up to partner Travis Scott, 31, in front of his and hers private jets two weeks before the study was released. In the beginning of July, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True, along with Rob Kardashian and his baby girl Dream, jetted off to Turks And Caicos in Kylie’s plane.

Aside from climate change, Kim spoke about her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, during the insightful chat with Interview. “He’s a cutie,” she said. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.” As fans know, Kim and Pete got together in Oct. 2021 and split in the beginning of August due to their conflicting work schedules.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated for nine months before going their separate ways (Photo: Johns PKI/SplashNews)

Kim also revealed what she would be doing if she wasn’t always running from one work commitment to the next. “Well, I’m going to dinner with my sisters tonight, so I’d probably do that anyway,” she noted. “I think I’d always be working out. None of that has really changed. Me and my sisters would always work out together. I would be a mom. I’d still want to work, though. I’d probably have a big vintage resale business or something.”

Earlier in the year, Kim made headlines for complaining that no one wants to work for what they have anymore. “I have the best advice for women in business,” she told Variety in March. “Get your f—king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” She later apologized during an interview with Good Morning America, and said her words were “taken out of context.”