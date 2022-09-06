Read full article on original website
Kristi Howard
4d ago
End teachers unions and tenure,,, end agenda pushing, teach the basics
ncwlife.com
Teacher strike, school delays continue in Seattle
(The Center Square) – The teacher strike in Seattle continues into day three as a mediator has been brought into contract negotiations between the Seattle Education Association (SEA) and Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Classes throughout the district were set to start on Sept. 7, but discussions between the union...
q13fox.com
Kent teachers reach bargaining agreement with district; school starts Sept. 8
KENT, Wash. - Teachers in Kent have ratified a new bargaining contract with the district. The union representing its educators, Kent Education Association, announced that a tentative agreement on a new contract was reached at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday. The agreement was ratified on Wednesday night. Since an agreement was reached,...
Teachers ratify new contract with Kent School District; classes start on Thursday
KENT, Wash. — The Kent teachers’ union confirmed on Wednesday night that members ratified their new contract with the Kent School District. A tentative agreement on a new contract had been reached at 2:43 a.m. Teachers did not picket in front of schools on Wednesday. Because the contract...
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District
TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Middle school sports returns for Marysville students
MARYSVILLE, Wash., September 7, 2022—This morning, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring, Marysville School District Superintendent Dr. Zac Robbins and Board Director Wade Rinehardt, Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County Executive Director Bill Tsoukalas, and YMCA of Snohomish County Executive Director Peyton Tune jointly announced a partnership to provide extracurricular sports programs to middle school students in the Marysville School District.
KC prosecutor candidate: County ‘looks the other way’ with ‘unaccountable’ restorative justice
Jim Ferrell, mayor of Federal Way and candidate for King County Prosecutor, is crying foul over “a real crisis in our region,” as crime rates continue to climb. In a news conference Wednesday, he said the increase in crime was handled with “no discernable plan” equivalent to “a failure of justice.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Thurston County Asking for Public Input on Proposed Building Regulations in Gopher Habitat
Thurston County officials are asking the public to provide input on proposed building regulation and permitting changes revolving around construction in unincorporated areas that overlap with Mazama pocket gopher habitat. The comment period is open through Oct. 4, when Thurston County commissioners will host a public hearing on the draft...
ncwlife.com
University of Washington ranked near bottom for free speech on campus
(The Center Square) — The University of Washington ranks in the lowest 10% among more than 200 universities for freedom of speech. The College Free Speech Rankings 2022-2023 rated the schools based on a survey of nearly 45,000 full-time undergraduate students conducted during the spring semester by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and College Pulse. The survey measured 10 components assessing student perceptions of the freedom of speech on campus and behavior of administrators toward expressions of free speech.
Kent, Federal Way, Renton crack top 20 in list of nation’s most culturally diverse cities
(The Center Square) – Nine Washington state cities made personal finance website WalletHub’s list of "2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in America," with three cracking the top 20. In a report released on Wednesday, WalletHub compared 501 of the largest cities in the country across...
MyNorthwest.com
Kent passes three ordinances addressing graffiti, drug use in order to combat rising crime rates
With three new ordinances passed to reduce rising crime rates, Kent will crack down on public drug use and panhandling, while also outlawing selling spray paint to minors. “You can’t drink alcohol and walk down the sidewalk. You can’t use marijuana while you’re out in public. But until this ordinance passed, it wasn’t illegal to use heroin in public,” Kent Mayor Dana Ralph said during a press conference.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Suburban Times
Celebrate the McKinley Neighborhood on September 10
City of Tacoma press release. The City of Tacoma, in partnership with the Dometop Neighbors and Eastside Neighborhood Council, are celebrating the McKinley Neighborhood from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. September 10 at Rogers Playfield (3151 East L. St.) The McKinley Neighborhood Fair will include a bike rodeo, Tacomarama Community...
Seattle City Council approves ban on gas-powered leaf blowers
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has passed a resolution that would phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Seattle within the next five years. The law would require the city government to transition from gas-powered to electric-powered leaf blowers by January 2025. Seattle businesses and residents...
q13fox.com
Study finds pandemic pushed many into tipping fatigue
Personal finance expert Dan Roccato joins Good Day Seattle to talk about tipping. A recent study revealed that the pandemic pushed many Americans into 'tipping fatigue'.
This Is The Most Expensive City In Washington
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center receives largest donation in 47-year-history
The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $78 million gift, the largest in its 47-year history. The donations were made by Stuart and Molly Sloan. Stuart Sloan is the owner of University Village, an outdoor mall in Seattle. He is also the founding sponsor of Obliteride, an annual fundraising event for Fred Hutch.
Killer on ‘jihad’ murder spree in King County gets 93-year sentence
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man convicted of murdering three people in King County and one in New Jersey was sentenced in court on Friday to 93 years in prison. That’s on top of a life sentence that Ali Muhammad Brown is already serving for fatally shooting a young man in New Jersey.
q13fox.com
Evacuation orders underway, accidental emergency alert lands on phones across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire burning near Skykomish has forced roads to close, and hundreds of people to evacuate their homes – but it has also led to confusion as evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to people throughout Snohomish County far from the area. Level 3,...
Parents: Think before you post back-to-school photos
As school starts again for children across the state, the Puyallup Police Department has a reminder for parents posting photos of their young ones on social media. Parents should remember not to reveal personal information about their children in photos. Information like a school’s name, grade, age, teacher and more...
