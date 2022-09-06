ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Comments / 17

Kristi Howard
4d ago

End teachers unions and tenure,,, end agenda pushing, teach the basics

10
 

ncwlife.com

Teacher strike, school delays continue in Seattle

(The Center Square) – The teacher strike in Seattle continues into day three as a mediator has been brought into contract negotiations between the Seattle Education Association (SEA) and Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Classes throughout the district were set to start on Sept. 7, but discussions between the union...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Kent teachers reach bargaining agreement with district; school starts Sept. 8

KENT, Wash. - Teachers in Kent have ratified a new bargaining contract with the district. The union representing its educators, Kent Education Association, announced that a tentative agreement on a new contract was reached at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday. The agreement was ratified on Wednesday night. Since an agreement was reached,...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District

TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Middle school sports returns for Marysville students

MARYSVILLE, Wash., September 7, 2022—This morning, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring, Marysville School District Superintendent Dr. Zac Robbins and Board Director Wade Rinehardt, Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County Executive Director Bill Tsoukalas, and YMCA of Snohomish County Executive Director Peyton Tune jointly announced a partnership to provide extracurricular sports programs to middle school students in the Marysville School District.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

University of Washington ranked near bottom for free speech on campus

(The Center Square) — The University of Washington ranks in the lowest 10% among more than 200 universities for freedom of speech. The College Free Speech Rankings 2022-2023 rated the schools based on a survey of nearly 45,000 full-time undergraduate students conducted during the spring semester by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and College Pulse. The survey measured 10 components assessing student perceptions of the freedom of speech on campus and behavior of administrators toward expressions of free speech.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Kent passes three ordinances addressing graffiti, drug use in order to combat rising crime rates

With three new ordinances passed to reduce rising crime rates, Kent will crack down on public drug use and panhandling, while also outlawing selling spray paint to minors. “You can’t drink alcohol and walk down the sidewalk. You can’t use marijuana while you’re out in public. But until this ordinance passed, it wasn’t illegal to use heroin in public,” Kent Mayor Dana Ralph said during a press conference.
KENT, WA
The Suburban Times

Celebrate the McKinley Neighborhood on September 10

City of Tacoma press release. The City of Tacoma, in partnership with the Dometop Neighbors and Eastside Neighborhood Council, are celebrating the McKinley Neighborhood from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. September 10 at Rogers Playfield (3151 East L. St.) The McKinley Neighborhood Fair will include a bike rodeo, Tacomarama Community...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Parents: Think before you post back-to-school photos

As school starts again for children across the state, the Puyallup Police Department has a reminder for parents posting photos of their young ones on social media. Parents should remember not to reveal personal information about their children in photos. Information like a school’s name, grade, age, teacher and more...
PUYALLUP, WA

