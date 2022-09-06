Georgia Woman Paralyzed After Visit To Chiropractor Begins Recovery

Photo: Getty Images

Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen went to the chiropractor in June, just as she always did when something went horribly wrong.

“She went to a chiropractor and they did a neck manipulation that resulted in four arteries being dissected. Which caused multiple strokes to happen in her brain and then caused her to go into cardiac arrest. That happened when she was in the emergency room. And so here we are now,” Caitlyn's mother Darlene Jensen shared with WJCL .

According to WJCL , Caitlin is making progress in recovery and has just started rehab at the Sheppard Center in Atlanta. Prior to being accepted into the center, Caitlin was undergoing treatment at Memorial Health. Darlene shared that her daughters physical condition is progressing for the better, and her attitude has definitely helped the process along.

“I try not to look too far ahead, because that can be very overwhelming. Every morning, we get up, we pick an outfit, we get dressed for the day, we get to work, we do the therapy. And it go by quite quickly. The days kinda fly by,” Darlene mentioned.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help assist the family with Caitlin’s medical bills following the incident.

“We've been blown away by the support and very appreciative because we do have a very long road ahead of us. It helps to know those funds are there for her needs, because we don't even know what all of her needs are going to be yet."

For the next few months, Caitlin will be participating in occupational, speech, physical, and recreational therapy at the center.