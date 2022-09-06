ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas ranked No. 16 in AP Poll after win over Cincinnati

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks moved up to No. 16 in the AP Poll on Tuesday after taking down Cincinnati 31-24 on Saturday.

The Hogs went from No. 19 last week to No. 16 this week.

Here’s the full AP Poll for September 6, 2022:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Notre Dame

9. Baylor

10. Southern California

11. Oklahoma State

12. Florida

13. Utah

14. Michigan State

15. Miami

16. Arkansas

17. Pittsburgh

18. North Carolina State

19. Wisconsin

20. Kentucky

21. BYU

22. Ole Miss

23. Wake Forest

24. Tennessee

25. Houston

Hog game day: #16 Razorbacks take on South Carolina for SEC opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The Arkansas Razorbacks host another big game this week against the South Carolina Gamecocks September 10 in Fayetteville at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Both teams are going into this SEC opener 1-0. Last week Arkansas defeated Cincinnati at home, and South Carolina beat the Georgia State Panthers on home turf as […]
PTN Faceoff: Who should Arkansas play on rivalry week?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – On this week’s PTN Faceoff, two members of the Pig Trail Nation crew, CJ Maclin and DJ Williams, reveal who they think Arkansas should play on rivalry week. To vote on who you think won the faceoff, head to the link here. The winner of week one’s PTN Faceoff was Mike […]
