I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
DeKalb Kite Fest on 9/11Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.
Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best
The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Naperville, IL — 15 Top Places!
Get a break from your mundane life as you enjoy a food-filled vacation by having the best brunch in Naperville. This Illinois city houses an impressive array of dining choices, ideal for going on a date, having a fun time with friends, enjoying a meal with family, or spending some quiet time alone.
959theriver.com
Sip Cocktails at Some of Joliet’s Most Beautiful, Historic Homes on Saturday
One of the coolest and most historic neighborhoods in Joliet is the Cathedral Area. There are many beautiful, historic homes and mansions that were built by import people of the city’s founding years, and they all offer something unique in terms of history and architecture. There’s also a group...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Illinois
Here's where you can find them.
Kids Expo, Touch-a-Truck events in Aurora September 10
Illinois State representative Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) believes that children should understand the different jobs associated with vehicles and learn about the community around them. Every year, State representative Kifowit looks forward to her annual Kid Expo and Touch-a-Truck event. This event is a large scale, interactive, informative, and educational event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center, Aurora. This event is extremely popular because it features a learning experience in a hands-on and enjoyable way. The event will again include a Medivac helicopter landing. For a complete list of participants, individuals can visit ILDistrict84.com.
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
Books marked down in Yorkville sale
If you missed the Friends of the Library’s annual Used Book Sale during Hometown Days, it’s not too late to find a bargain. The Friends are having an after-the-sale sale. Gently-used books left from the weekend sale have been marked down in price to $.50 for all books except children’s paperbacks and board books which will be $.25. The End of Summer Used Book Sale will be held during regular Yorkville Library hours from Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 16. Please enter through the Library’s main entrance. Cash and checks only will be accepted.
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
The Independent Newspapers
A slice of heaven in Lombard
Finding a spot to set up your folding lawn chair proved to be difficult on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the finale of Lombard’s popular Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series. People packed in on St. Charles Road between Main Street and Park Avenue to see 7th Heaven, one of the most popular bands in the Chicago area. Lead singer Adam Heisler (right) and guitarist Nick Cox (left) are pictured while belting out a tune.
September 11, 2001 annual remembrance in Naperville
Naperville’s 21st annual remembrance ceremony honoring the victims and heroes of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will feature a keynote address from retired Army Lt. Colonel Ryan Yantis, who survived the attack at the Pentagon. The ceremony, hosted by the Exchange Club of Naperville in partnership with the City...
WGNtv.com
After nearly 50 years, Tom finally goes to Ravinia!
HIGHLAND PARK – Had never been to Ravinia until last evening. Can you believe that? Nearly half a century here and having never been to Ravinia??. Stevie Nicks was in town, and I thought might be time to take the plunge and go up to Highland Park to see her there. I had heard so much of that venue. All I can say about the Ravinia experience, about which I had heard so much all these years is wow! It became clear to me quickly that the word is out on Ravinia–NO SURPRISE there. I read that 600,000 attend events there annually. There was certainly a crowd on hand Thursday night. It was such a lovely Sept evening. What a crowd and what an interesting experience.
At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
Downtown Illinois Business Closing After Owner Shares Cancer Diagnosis
In the last few years we've said good-bye to so many business, but this good-bye hits a little different. We all know what a tough few years it's been, for everyone really, especially small businesses owners. So, when you see a story on social media about a store or location shutting its doors, you imagine it has something to do with the rent being too high or the business just not getting as much traffic as you'd expect.
Author Michael Leali’s book fits; at Aurora Public Library District Sept. 13
More than ever in history, marginalized groups are announcing to the world “we are here, we have always been here, and we matter!” This message is incredible for young people to see and hear who may feel that they don’t fit the norms, or feel unseen, or unheard.
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Rosemont
America's game is coming to a Rosemont theater!
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Expands Eligibility for Ride in Kane
(Please see below for Spanish verison of this article) Kane County is now sponsoring work-related rides for anyone who is 65 and older and people with disabilities through the Ride in Kane program. Kane County already sponsors individuals who are low income and are seeking work-related rides from anywhere in...
Thanks for help in Yorkville
Thank you, Yorkville, for supporting your Yorkville Public Library by attending and purchasing books, puzzles, CDs, and DVDs at the Friends of the Library 14th Used Book Sale held over Labor Day weekend. All proceeds go directly to support and promote programs and services at the Library. With your help, the Friends raised more than $8,000.
