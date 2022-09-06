ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Welcome to Nate Diaz's 'fight week of hell' at UFC 279 | Opinion

By Simon Samano
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PORY_0hkTRkPE00

Not one to mince words, Nate Diaz makes it clear he’s not thrilled about UFC 279 fight week.

“It feels like a fight week of hell just like always,” Diaz said in an ESPN interview released Tuesday.

Diaz faces undefeated rising star Khamzat Chimaev in the pay-per-view headliner, but make no mistake: This isn’t a fight he wants.

He didn’t want it last year when the UFC offered it to him. He still doesn’t want it just days away from happening. And he doesn’t appreciate anything UFC president Dana White has said or will say to the contrary.

“I’m the champion of the whole UFC altogether, and I don’t give a f*ck,” Diaz said. “What they got me doing right now is they’re acting like I called for this fight, which I didn’t call for, and I don’t want, and didn’t want, and still don’t want, but I don’t give a f*ck. I’ll fight anybody.”

Diaz’s wish to not be fighting Chimaev has nothing to do with being scared, homie. It has everything to do with respect – or lack thereof.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, then you’re well aware Diaz wanted to fight Dustin Poirier (and Poirier wanted to fight him) after his loss to Leon Edwards in June 2021 at UFC 263. Even White seemed into it.

Diaz vs. Poirier was a fight originally booked for UFC 230 in 2018, but it fell apart after Poirier got injured. Revisiting the matchup and making it the final bout on Diaz’s UFC contract against another no-nonsense, well respected fighter in Poirier made almost too much sense. It felt like the right send-off.

The UFC had other ideas, though: If Diaz has no intention of re-signing with the promotion (and all indications are that he doesn’t), White and the UFC brass wasn’t going to just let him have his way. He’d have to go out on their terms by being fed to the wolf – Chimaev. Use Diaz’s star power to help build a new star is the UFC’s goal.

That’s Diaz’s reward for 29 fights and 16 years of service to the company. It’s not right, but that’s business.

After a months-long stalemate and more than one request to be released, Diaz finally caved in and agreed to fight Chimaev. That’s how we ended up with Saturday night’s main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Taking the fight is what Diaz had to gain his freedom. He’s still pissed about it.

“This fight’s not even about this guy,” Diaz said. “It’s about making this guy. It’s about making this motherf*cker. And I’m like, ‘OK, well, you guys aren’t gonna let me go, because I’m the best fighter here. And you’re not gonna let me go unless it’s off of somebody. I gotta make somebody for you?’ Well, all right. You’re welcome. Let’s make him. You’re welcome, UFC. …

“Why’s the UFC been disrespecting and making me be, like, their fall guy or something? F*ck him, f*ck them, f*ck everybody.”

Heading into UFC 279, Diaz said he feels like he’s going to war. Against whom?

“The organization, everybody,” Diaz said. “Everything. Fans, haters, lovers. Everything.”

The way Diaz’s career unfolded, an ugly departure from the UFC likely was inevitable. But in a way, it’s perfect that his promotional tenure will come to an end in Las Vegas.

Diaz hasn’t fought in “Sin City” in more than six years, not since his epic rematch with Conor McGregor at UFC 202. Vegas is where he was crowned the Season 5 “Ultimate Fighter” champion in 2007.

He never had UFC championship aspirations back then at 22 and obviously still doesn’t now at 37. Until the bitter end, his attitude toward the fight game remains as real as it gets.

“All I was after was making sure that I was whipping ass the hardest and being the dopest I could be for me, for my own personal reasons, for my homeboys at home, for everybody,” Diaz said. “I still got homeboys at home that are harder than any champion. I didn’t have any, like, championship objective. I was a champion, you know what I’m saying, as long as I did the job how it was supposed to be done, how it’s supposed to be right. … As far as I’m concerned, I was the champion the whole time.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 279.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts after Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson at UFC 279: “This is his house”

Dana White shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson during tonight’s UFC 279 post-fight press conference. Diaz (21-13 MMA), a former lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner, was fighting out the final bout of his existing UFC contract this evening. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Nate Diaz
ClutchPoints

‘I outdid everybody’: Nate Diaz’s savage message to Conor McGregor, UFC after tapping out Tony Ferguson

Nate Diaz is not afraid to call out and go after anyone. That much is clear after he took down Tony Fergusson in their five-round, welterweight main event at UFC 279. The 37-year-old fighter had Fergusson tapping out in the fourth round with a guillotine choke. It was definitely an entertaining and fitting ending for […] The post ‘I outdid everybody’: Nate Diaz’s savage message to Conor McGregor, UFC after tapping out Tony Ferguson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Results & Highlights

UFC 279 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s failure to make the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds, the UFC yesterday announced massive changes to the main card. Nate Diaz will now take on Tony Ferguson in the main event, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Doesn't deserve a title fight': Twitter reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's quick tap of Kevin Holland at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev ended his fight week on a high note when he beat Kevin Holland in the UFC 279 featured bout. Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) kept his perfect record in tact when, after a troublesome week, he managed to defeated Holland (23-8 MMA, 9-5 UFC) by first-round submission in their 180-pound catchweight fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Espn#Ufc 263
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev blames Darren Till for his huge weight miss at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev has taken to Twitter to release his first statement following his massive weight miss ahead of UFC 279. Chimaev was set to headline UFC 279 against Nate Diaz in what was going to be a massive fight. It was a big opportunity for Chimaev to face a massive star in Diaz but on Friday morning, it was revealed he was having problems making weight and when he stepped on the scale he weighed 178.5lbs, 7.5lbs overweight.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Holland issues statement after backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev cancels the UFC 279 press conference

Kevin Holland has issued a statement after his backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev forced Dana White to cancel today’s UFC 279 press conference. Holland participated in the event opposite his upcoming opponent Daniel Rodriguez. Once finished fielding questions from the media, ‘Trailblazer’ and ‘D-Rod’ made their way backstage so the next set of fighters could come on.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping suspects Khamzat Chimaev is “a little bit distracted” going into UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz

UFC 279 is set up to be Khamzat Chimaev’s big coming out party. The UFC has put him up against one of their biggest stars in Nate Diaz, and it’s a match-up seemingly designed to make Chimaev look like a monster. He’s much bigger than Diaz, he’s top ranked while Diaz is unranked, and Chimaev has a history of smeshing lesser opponents in minutes without taking any damage whatsoever.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 279 loss

UFC 279 could see at least one fighter getting cut if they lose again. UFC 279 is going to be the end of the road, at least for now, for Nate Diaz in the UFC. The long-time fighter has long been rumored to be on his last fight of his current deal and with the starting of his new fight brand, and his desire to get into boxing, this may be the last time Diaz ever fights in the UFC.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Darren Till reacts after Khamzat Chimaev gets bumped from UFC 279 main event for missing weight: “Nate gets the fight he deserves”

Darren Till has reacted after his good friend Khamzat Chimaev was bumped from the UFC main event for missing weight. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was slated to face Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight by 7.5lbs, Team Diaz rejected any notion of the fight taking place at a catchweight.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy