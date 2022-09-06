Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat voters aren’t only mountain residents weighing STR taxes this fall
Steamboat Springs won’t be the only mountain town to decide whether to put new taxes on short-term rentals in November. Voters in Aspen, Dillon, Glenwood Springs and Carbondale will all decide whether to impose additional taxes, with at least part of those funds in each municipality going to support affordable housing.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Grass fire put out quickly just south of town on US 40
Bystanders quickly extinguished a grass fire on U.S. Highway 40 just south of Steamboat Springs early Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Shannon Yaconiello with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue. The blaze started around 9:45 a.m. at the base of a telephone pole across from the Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports Ranch. By...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Housing Authority passes resolution supporting STR tax effort
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority Board unanimously approved a resolution in support of a 9% tax on short-term rentals that Steamboat Springs City Council has placed on November’s ballot. Prior to passing the resolution on Thursday, Sept. 8, Steamboat Springs City Council member Heather Sloop said she wanted to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Maybell project addresses problems for irrigators, boaters, fish
The Maybell Ditch is the largest diversion on the Yampa River and irrigates about 2,500 acres of grass and alfalfa in Northwest Colorado. But the remote and antiquated headgate, along with a hazardous diversion structure and 18 miles of nearly flat canal, create problems for irrigators, boaters and endangered fish alike.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Free Wyman’s Museum Regional Picnic open for RSVPs
The annual Wyman’s Museum Regional Picnic will be on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the museum in Craig. The picnic is a fun activity where seniors are bused in from Steamboat, Hayden, Meeker, Maybell and Baggs to hang out at the museum and enjoy a picnic with old and new friends.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Additional sheet of ice at Howelsen getting a second chance
Adding a covered, multi-purpose outdoor ice rink to the Howelsen Ice Arena has been a project with plenty of ups and downs, going from an near certainty in early 2018 to an afterthought. However, after a discussion during the Steamboat Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the new addition is back on the table.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat resident creates cookbook, promises ‘Damn Good’ recipes for a healthier lifestyle
For nearly three decades, Peggy Curry’s passion for food has fueled her personal projects. Now, she wants to share her recipes for better health in a new cookbook, “Damn Good Gluten Free.”. “For 30 years, I’ve been teaching people how to eat for their health,” said Curry, who...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit coming to Steamboat
The Steamboat Springs Chamber and Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. are offering their first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Summit from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St. According to organizers, the DEI Summit will offer insights and framework for business leaders and employees to evaluate...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Events give community members chance to remember 9/11, and those who perished in terrorist attacks
When Kyle Case started planting American flags on the lawn at Yampa Valley Bank in 2014, he was hoping to start a tradition, and he wanted to make sure that residents were reminded of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. In the years that followed, Case’s vision for “Never Forget...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Council has STR tax details to iron out ahead of November vote
If Steamboat Springs voters approve a new tax on short-term rental stays in November, that doesn’t actually put a tax in place. If passed, City Council has the authority to impose up to a 9% tax, but another ordinance is needed to actually do it. Before that can happen, City Attorney Dan Foote said there are a few details to iron out.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Cattle dogs, handlers to compete in Steamboat this weekend
The Routt County Cattlemen’s Classic Cattle Dog Trials are back, bringing some of the best herding dogs and handlers from the Mountain West region to Brent Romick Arena in downtown Steamboat Springs. Competitions run from 8 a.m. until mid-afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11. Spectators can...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ride the Cog this weekend
Routt County’s “original gravel ride,” Ride the Cog returns for its eighth year this weekend with more route options than ever. Cyclists on routes ranging from 20 miles to 85 miles head off as early as 8 a.m. from the Historic Hayden Granary. The 85-mile “Ultimate” takes riders up the cog, around Elkhead Reservoir and back into town on County Road 80. Then, riders trek south on County Road 53 before looping back toward the Granary on County Road 37.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Resort shows off upgrades this weekend
Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. is hosting a community open house on Saturday, Sept. 10, to show off some of the upgrades at the base of the resort. The open house will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and include a tour of the renovated base area, as well as breakfast burritos, coffee and a touch-a-truck event for the kids.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
STR regulations are going into effect. How do they work?
More than 100 people tuned in for Steamboat’s Q&A session about the new regulations on short-term rentals. During the session, city Planning Director Rebecca Bessey outlined the rules for short-term rental licenses and the short-term rental overlay zone, which restricts the number of short-term rental licenses issued in specific sectors of the city.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat cross country fuels champions through family culture
With an emphasis on personal goal setting and individual growth, the Steamboat Springs cross country team has a strong foundation of support that is rare in high school locker rooms. With nearly 60 athletes on the roster, the coaches do their best to take a step back and let each...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco volleyball falls to Grand Valley in Friday night thriller
There may never be a more intense fourth set than the one between Soroco and Grand Valley volleyball on Friday, Sept. 9. With the Rams down a set, the team was desperate for a rally to force a deciding fifth set. The back-and-forth affair was evened six times with ties...
