Routt County’s “original gravel ride,” Ride the Cog returns for its eighth year this weekend with more route options than ever. Cyclists on routes ranging from 20 miles to 85 miles head off as early as 8 a.m. from the Historic Hayden Granary. The 85-mile “Ultimate” takes riders up the cog, around Elkhead Reservoir and back into town on County Road 80. Then, riders trek south on County Road 53 before looping back toward the Granary on County Road 37.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO