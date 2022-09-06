Read full article on original website
Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation
The world was fascinated with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard situation in May. To recall, this whole thing started when Amber Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their marriage. For a while, it appeared that the public was on her side following the shocking judgment of the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom against News Group Newspapers, which was the company publishing The Sun. The newspaper claimed that Depp was a “wife beater'” in an April 2018 article. Depp’s career took a massive downturn following that disappointing loss, with the most notable being that he had to re-sign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
Top Five Moments In Tim Burton’s Wednesday Trailer
Tim Burton returns to the small screen with Wednesday, a series that follows Ms. Addams after she’s been kicked out of school. Her parents sign Wednesday for a two-century-old boarding school that features a set of outcasts with four main cliques, the Fangs (vampires), the Furs (werewolves), the Scales (sirens), and the Stoners. Wednesday is trying to plan her next escape, but the young girl soon discovers a mystery that holds a dark secret about her family’s past. Jenna Ortega plays the title character, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Thora Birch as the supporting cast. As of this writing, the exact date of the Netflix series has yet to be determined. However, here are the top five moments from the Wednesday trailer:
Steven Spielberg Talks “Daunting” Experience Of Bringing Teen Years To Big Screen In ‘The Fabelmans’ – Toronto
Steven Spielberg has described his semi-autobiographical picture The Fabelmans, delving into the teenage experiences that led him into filmmaking, as the most “daunting” project of his six-decade, blockbuster, filmmaking career. The feature, which releases in the U.S. via Universal on November 23, world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday evening to rave reviews and predictions of awards season glory. The thinly veiled account of Spielberg’s own formative years, stars rising Canadian actor Gabriel LaBelle as movie-obsessed teenage Sammy Fabelman, in a cast also featuring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. “I thought it was going to be a...
NFL・
TIFF: Excited Filmmakers, Party Hosts Embrace Film Fest In-Person Return
As the Toronto Film Festival marks a big post-pandemic return to the physical realm with something almost normal for its 47th edition, the biggest sighs of relief may well come from local Canadian filmmakers and premiere party organizers. “You cannot launch a festival film digitally. You need to build up hype in person. You need to meet people in person to be able to forge relationships to launch your film,” Markhor Pictures producer Shehrezade Mian, who is launching Antoine Bourges’ Concrete Valley immigrant drama in Toronto as part of the Wavelengths sidebar, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF:...
Everything You Need to Know About American Horror Story Season 11
Since the show first graced our screens in 2011, American Horror Story has become one of the biggest yearly released shows. It is about to begin its eleventh season following a recent acquisition by Disney. As with previous seasons, we can expect an outlandish story told by an incredibly gifted cast and plenty of gore and excitement to keep fans hooked. Here is everything you need to know ahead of American Horror Story Season 11.
When is Outer Banks Season 3 Coming Out in 2022?
It’s been more than a year since we last saw John B, Pope, JJ, Kie, Sarah, and Ward Cameron throwing down on a cargo boat in the middle of the Atlantic. Season 2 ended with all the primary kids alive, Ward alive, and Rafe in possession of Pope’s family cross while Carla Limbrey works hard to ensure she gets what she wants. The last few episodes of season two left us utterly shocked as the crew was nearly killed. We thought Ward lost his life in the explosion on the boat, but he was later found alive. He tried to kidnap and hold Sarah hostage, but she was rescued. Now, she and her friends are left on a deserted island – alive, but for how long? The Cameron family has the gold and the cross, and Carla Limbrey shocked us all when she met with Big John. This confirms John B’s father is alive, but he won’t help her unless she helps him find his son. Will she do it? We already saw her kill her own half-brother, so we’re convinced that’s a no.
Movie Review: We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
Trying to figure out what’s happening in a movie shouldn’t be a task, but there are times when the subject material is a bit too crazy to understand right away. We’re All Going to the World’s Fair is the type of movie that one can’t help but look at askance since it is a funky movie that one must pay attention to understand. Lonely teenagers like Casey are often easy targets that are bound to engage in either risky or incredibly odd activity, and this movie is no exception. When Casey signs into a website by stating that she wants to go to the World’s Fair, an online site, and then pricks her thumb and wipes a bloody print across the screen, it initiates something that’s still tough to understand even though it appears to be a pretty simple premise.
American Horror Stories: Lake-Recap
American Horror Stories almost managed to right the ship with Lake. However, somehow, some way, things still pulled back from the edgy, horror-filled feeling that many people have been hoping for to focus once again on an antagonist that is more controversial than terrifying. And sadly, the supernatural creatures in this episode are righteous and have a beef with the person who killed them. As far as those they kill throughout the years in an apparent bid for ‘justice,’ the argument feels way too familiar, given that those who come later and are blameless end up paying the price for their ancestors. The fact is that this episode picked up a very social justice-like feel to it, giving the feeling that it fits with the rest of the season since, from the start, this season came out showing that it was less inclined to scare people and more likely to preach to them about one issue or another. The feeling is that this doesn’t need to change.
Movie Review: I Came By
I Came by is a THRILLER movie directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Babak Anvari that describes two childhood friends, Toby (George MacKay) and Jay (Percelle Ascott), who are graffiti activists. They made waves by penetrating the homes of the elites and engraving the phrase “I Came by” on their walls. Soon enough, Jay learns that his lover Naz (Varada Sethu) will have a baby for him after their last successful job. So, with a sense of obligation to his unborn child, he chooses his priorities and opts out of the graffiti operation.
Movie Review: Thor: Love and Thunder
One thing that shouldn’t come as any surprise is that the MCU has continued to do Thor dirty in a few ways. He’s powerful, regained his godlike physique, and has a weapon that can cause mass devastation. However, he’s still kind of a big blond dummy that tries to be awesome but comes up short far too often and appears just a little dumber, just a little more arrogant and full of himself, despite the lessons he’s learned along the way. It’s almost as though the events of Endgame have been shrugged off, including the humility he’s gained in other movies. In Love and Thunder, it’s almost as though Thor has returned to being the vapid, hard-hitting, self-serving individual he was in the first movie. Thankfully he’s a lot more humble, but at the same time, he still appears to be more muscle than brains. This is where deviating from the comics becomes a problem since the Thor experienced on the page wasn’t a genius, but he was wiser by far than the character that Chris Hemsworth is being allowed to play.
