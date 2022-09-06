American Horror Stories almost managed to right the ship with Lake. However, somehow, some way, things still pulled back from the edgy, horror-filled feeling that many people have been hoping for to focus once again on an antagonist that is more controversial than terrifying. And sadly, the supernatural creatures in this episode are righteous and have a beef with the person who killed them. As far as those they kill throughout the years in an apparent bid for ‘justice,’ the argument feels way too familiar, given that those who come later and are blameless end up paying the price for their ancestors. The fact is that this episode picked up a very social justice-like feel to it, giving the feeling that it fits with the rest of the season since, from the start, this season came out showing that it was less inclined to scare people and more likely to preach to them about one issue or another. The feeling is that this doesn’t need to change.

