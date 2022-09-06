Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another shooting in downtown Athens: police say a 21 year-old man from Bowman not injured when another man fired a shot at him. It happened during a fight near Clayton and Jackson Streets. The police investigation is ongoing. It’s the second shooting on Clayton Street in the past two weeks: a 17 year-old was wounded and another 17 year-old arrested back on August 26.

ATHENS, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO