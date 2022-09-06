Read full article on original website
wspa.com
12-year-old missing in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at a bus stop in Greenville County. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/12-year-old-missing-in-greenville-co/
2 Laurens Co. detention center officers fired, charged
Two Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday after they were accused of assaulting an inmate.
FOX Carolina
1 dead after crashing into tree on Highway 56
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Spartanburg County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road. They say a truck was traveling east on Highway 56 when the driver ran off the leftside of the road and hit a tree.
FOX Carolina
Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
19-year-old faces charges in 2019 missing person case
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office filed two charges against a 19-year-old in an ongoing missing person investigation. Shianna Jade Turner, of Walhalla, was arrested Friday for obstruction of justice and misprision of a felony. We previously reported that Pamela Faith Roach, 27, of Oconee County, was reported missing on February […]
wspa.com
2nd arrest made in August murder in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A second person has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in late August in Abbeville County. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/2nd-arrest-made-in-august-murder-in-abbeville-co/
Highway 9 reopens after crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash blocked a portion of Highway 9 Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 12 p.m. near Rogers Commerce Boulevard. Troopers said all lanes were blocked and the crash has injuries. First responders are at the scene at this time. […]
WYFF4.com
Driver dies when car hits tree in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in a crash Tuesday night. According to troopers, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Hobbs Road near Keller Road in Greenville County. Troopers said a car went off the left side of the road and...
WYFF4.com
Sheriff provides update, new arrests in case of missing SC woman Faith Roach
WALHALLA, S.C. — The sheriff in Oconee County, South Carolina, provided an update on the case of a woman reported missing in 2019 and announced two arrests in the case. WYFF News 4 first told you about Faith Roach's disappearance in 2019. (Video above was produced in 2019 when...
Suspect in Laurens Co. murder arrested in Las Vegas
A man wanted in connection with a deadly Laurens County shooting in early July has been arrested in Las Vegas.
Woman dies in fire at Upstate home
A woman died Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a home in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land. The property owners say...
NE Ga police blotter: another shooting in downtown Athens, deadly gunfire in Hartwell
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another shooting in downtown Athens: police say a 21 year-old man from Bowman not injured when another man fired a shot at him. It happened during a fight near Clayton and Jackson Streets. The police investigation is ongoing. It’s the second shooting on Clayton Street in the past two weeks: a 17 year-old was wounded and another 17 year-old arrested back on August 26.
Man gets 40 years for shooting deaths of man, pregnant teen
A man accused in the shooting deaths of two people, including a pregnant teenager, pleaded guilty in Anderson County court Tuesday and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
WYFF4.com
Woman hit, killed in downtown Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the woman hit and killed Monday night in downtown Greenville. It happened on South Academy Street near Calhoun Street just before 9:30 p.m., officers said. The coroner's office said 55-year-old Sandra Elizabeth Wilson died of blunt force trauma. Her...
FOX Carolina
Anderson PD looking for missing 14-year-old last seen Saturday
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3. Trinity Palmer was last seen around 11 a.m. on East Church Street in Anderson, according to police. Palmer is described as five foot two and 135 pounds....
WYFF4.com
14-year-old killed in four-wheeler crash in South Carolina
COWPENS, S.C. — A young teen died Monday morning at the hospital after being involved in a four-wheeler crash Sunday night, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. Troopers said the four-wheeler was driving out of a grass field onto Humphries Road when it hit the side of a truck.
Clothing dye spilled on I-85SB backs traffic up in Spartanburg Co.
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 85SB Tuesday afternoon due to clothing dye spilled on the roadway.
1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
