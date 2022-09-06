ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

wspa.com

12-year-old missing in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at a bus stop in Greenville County. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/12-year-old-missing-in-greenville-co/
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead after crashing into tree on Highway 56

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Spartanburg County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road. They say a truck was traveling east on Highway 56 when the driver ran off the leftside of the road and hit a tree.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
BLACKSBURG, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Clemson, SC
County
Greenville County, SC
WSPA 7News

19-year-old faces charges in 2019 missing person case

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office filed two charges against a 19-year-old in an ongoing missing person investigation. Shianna Jade Turner, of Walhalla, was arrested Friday for obstruction of justice and misprision of a felony. We previously reported that Pamela Faith Roach, 27, of Oconee County, was reported missing on February […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

2nd arrest made in August murder in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A second person has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in late August in Abbeville County. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/2nd-arrest-made-in-august-murder-in-abbeville-co/
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Highway 9 reopens after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash blocked a portion of Highway 9 Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 12 p.m. near Rogers Commerce Boulevard. Troopers said all lanes were blocked and the crash has injuries. First responders are at the scene at this time. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Person
Dj Uiagalelei
Person
Chadwick Boseman
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: another shooting in downtown Athens, deadly gunfire in Hartwell

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another shooting in downtown Athens: police say a 21 year-old man from Bowman not injured when another man fired a shot at him. It happened during a fight near Clayton and Jackson Streets. The police investigation is ongoing. It’s the second shooting on Clayton Street in the past two weeks: a 17 year-old was wounded and another 17 year-old arrested back on August 26.
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Woman hit, killed in downtown Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the woman hit and killed Monday night in downtown Greenville. It happened on South Academy Street near Calhoun Street just before 9:30 p.m., officers said. The coroner's office said 55-year-old Sandra Elizabeth Wilson died of blunt force trauma. Her...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson PD looking for missing 14-year-old last seen Saturday

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3. Trinity Palmer was last seen around 11 a.m. on East Church Street in Anderson, according to police. Palmer is described as five foot two and 135 pounds....
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

14-year-old killed in four-wheeler crash in South Carolina

COWPENS, S.C. — A young teen died Monday morning at the hospital after being involved in a four-wheeler crash Sunday night, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. Troopers said the four-wheeler was driving out of a grass field onto Humphries Road when it hit the side of a truck.
WSPA 7News

1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]

