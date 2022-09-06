Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem discuss CRT, fall tourism, Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
KELOLAND TV
Expanding telehealth in rural South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether it’s an emergency, treatment for a chronic illness or a general health checkup, access to healthcare is extremely important. While a trip to the doctor is fairly easy in bigger cities, fewer resources and long travel distances can create a major challenge for people living in smaller, rural communities.
KELOLAND TV
Checking on drought conditions across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rain in KELOLAND is a welcome sight after this latest hot spell. But the rain hasn’t been enough to stop the expanding drought conditions across growing areas of KELOLAND. Some welcome showers have been dotting the region with the passage of this...
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Noem, Smith comment on CRT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Critical Race Theory got a lot of attention this year in Pierre, starting with the Governor’s State of the State Address. “In state after state, school after school, children are being exposed to radical political ideologies like critical race theory. And we’re not going to let that happen in South Dakota,” Noem said.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota school groups meet over proposed social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota educators have had some time to look over a 120-page report outlining new social studies standards in public schools. The proposed standards were released in mid-August. Thursday, several education groups met to go over their assessment of the proposed standards and discuss what changes may be needed.
KELOLAND TV
Fall like air is on the move
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are tired of all this September heat, temperature trends over the next day or two are going to be very interesting to follow, especially in the Black Hills. Take a closer look at the big changes underway. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s...
KELOLAND TV
Where and why has Noem flown out of state?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since obtaining nearly five years of state airplane flight logs, KELOLAND News has been going through the records to see where and when South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been flying. Since becoming governor, she has flown out-of-state on state airplanes 21 times. By...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Noem’s GAB documents; the debate over marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. Hundreds of pages of confidential documents in an ethics investigation into Governor Kristi Noem are now public. South Dakota voters will decide in this fall’s election...
KELOLAND TV
‘A symbol of unity’: Reactions to the Queen’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has radiated throughout the county of Britain and around the world. Here in South Dakota people are remembering the Queen’s historic legacy and honoring her as a figurehead of unity. The announcement of the Queen’s death rang...
KELOLAND TV
Domestic Violence Institute features survivor stories
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Domestic violence impacts millions of people in the U.S. every year. According to the CDC, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced violence or stalking by an intimate partner. The annual Domestic Violence Institute aims to keep families...
KELOLAND TV
Carbon pipeline Navigator files lawsuit against 4 Iowa landowners over the right to survey land
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Protecting people or allowing freedom? The IM 27 debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will once again vote on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana this fall. Initiated Measure 27 would legalize “the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana” for people who are at least 21 years old. On opposite sides of the question are the Yes on 27 campaign and an effort called Protecting South Dakota Kids.
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem comment on GAB documents
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of pages of confidential documents in an ethics investigation into Governor Kristi Noem are now public and they’re giving us a better idea of what happened behind the scenes. The question at the center of this case is whether Noem acted inappropriately...
KELOLAND TV
Noem’s attorney asked for appraiser complaint to be dismissed
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Partially redacted documents have been released by the South Dakota Government Accountability Board regarding a complaint filed against Governor Kristi Noem. Why the documents were posted on the state boards and commissions site wasn’t clear. The complaint was initially sent by now impeached Attorney...
KELOLAND TV
Young mother beheaded outside California home ID’d, suspect in custody
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A young Northern California mother of two who was beheaded with a sword has been identified, and the man accused of killing her is in custody Friday. The shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 27 year-old woman — later identified by...
Comments / 0