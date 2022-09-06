ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

KELOLAND TV

Smith, Noem discuss CRT, fall tourism, Sunday Boredom Busters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Expanding telehealth in rural South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether it’s an emergency, treatment for a chronic illness or a general health checkup, access to healthcare is extremely important. While a trip to the doctor is fairly easy in bigger cities, fewer resources and long travel distances can create a major challenge for people living in smaller, rural communities.
HEALTH SERVICES
KELOLAND TV

Checking on drought conditions across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rain in KELOLAND is a welcome sight after this latest hot spell. But the rain hasn’t been enough to stop the expanding drought conditions across growing areas of KELOLAND. Some welcome showers have been dotting the region with the passage of this...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
REAL ESTATE
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Noem, Smith comment on CRT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Critical Race Theory got a lot of attention this year in Pierre, starting with the Governor’s State of the State Address. “In state after state, school after school, children are being exposed to radical political ideologies like critical race theory. And we’re not going to let that happen in South Dakota,” Noem said.
INDIANA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota school groups meet over proposed social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota educators have had some time to look over a 120-page report outlining new social studies standards in public schools. The proposed standards were released in mid-August. Thursday, several education groups met to go over their assessment of the proposed standards and discuss what changes may be needed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fall like air is on the move

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are tired of all this September heat, temperature trends over the next day or two are going to be very interesting to follow, especially in the Black Hills. Take a closer look at the big changes underway. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Where and why has Noem flown out of state?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since obtaining nearly five years of state airplane flight logs, KELOLAND News has been going through the records to see where and when South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been flying. Since becoming governor, she has flown out-of-state on state airplanes 21 times. By...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Noem’s GAB documents; the debate over marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. Hundreds of pages of confidential documents in an ethics investigation into Governor Kristi Noem are now public. South Dakota voters will decide in this fall’s election...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

‘A symbol of unity’: Reactions to the Queen’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has radiated throughout the county of Britain and around the world. Here in South Dakota people are remembering the Queen’s historic legacy and honoring her as a figurehead of unity. The announcement of the Queen’s death rang...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Domestic Violence Institute features survivor stories

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Domestic violence impacts millions of people in the U.S. every year. According to the CDC, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced violence or stalking by an intimate partner. The annual Domestic Violence Institute aims to keep families...
HEALTH
Politics
AARP
KELOLAND TV

Protecting people or allowing freedom? The IM 27 debate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will once again vote on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana this fall. Initiated Measure 27 would legalize “the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana” for people who are at least 21 years old. On opposite sides of the question are the Yes on 27 campaign and an effort called Protecting South Dakota Kids.
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

Smith, Noem comment on GAB documents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of pages of confidential documents in an ethics investigation into Governor Kristi Noem are now public and they’re giving us a better idea of what happened behind the scenes. The question at the center of this case is whether Noem acted inappropriately...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Noem’s attorney asked for appraiser complaint to be dismissed

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Partially redacted documents have been released by the South Dakota Government Accountability Board regarding a complaint filed against Governor Kristi Noem. Why the documents were posted on the state boards and commissions site wasn’t clear. The complaint was initially sent by now impeached Attorney...
POLITICS

